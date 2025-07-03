Georgia Tech Sends Offer To Rome 2027 DL Jyquice McCrary
As the 2026 class heats up, Georgia Tech is building relationships with the 2027 class and continuing to send offers to fellow prospects in the class. One was sent this week to defensive lineman Jyquice McCrary, who plays for the Rome Wolves. One thing of note is that the Yellow Jackets already have two Rome players committed in the 2026 class in wide receivers Jeremy Winston and Darnell Collins. The Yellow Jackets
McCray already holds offers from major in-state programs like Georgia and Georgia Tech. He also holds a Nebraska offer. McCrary dives into his recent offer from the Yellow Jackets.
“It felt very good getting offered by a well-known and great defensive line coach from Georgia Tech. The conversation we had was about my film. He loved my film and the hard work I put in on the field. The Georgia Tech program is great and one of the best schools to go to for education and sports,” said McCrary.
Although early in the process, McCrary is building a rapport with Coach Simpson and is looking forward to visiting the Yellow Jackets sometime during the 2025 season.
“Me and Coach Simpson and I had a conversation about week 2 against Clemson this fall and I’m very excited and blessed to be a part of that game," said McCrary.
When looking at McCrary and his game you can’t help but be impressed with his motor and technique. He has continued to put in the work on his body to get bigger, faster, and stronger.
“My gameplay is rare. I work hard on both sides of the ball, giving it my all to help out the team win games. My work ethic is constant and good enough to play on Saturdays,” said McCrary. “I model my gameplay after Jalen Carter. I’m very strong at the three technique and constant with my work.”
Here is what a Rome coach on the staff has to say about McCrary’s work ethic and what he is like on a day-to-day basis.
“He had great size, raw ability and a high motor when he got here just before Spring ball. Now, after six weeks with us, he has changed his techniques and developed his body into a powerful P4 player. He has a tremendous work ethic and character,” said the Rome coaching staff.
With the 2025 high school football season about a month away, McCrary dived into what he wants to accomplish with the Wolves and what he has his eyes set on.
“My goals for 2025 are to work harder stay focused on school, have a great junior year and learn more as I progress. My sophomore year was good,made some changes by transferring and playing for the best defensive line coaches in the state of Georgia in coach John Reid. It’s been a blessing being coached by him and all the other great coaches there,” said McCrary.
It is early in the process for 2027 recruits as their recruiting journey begins but Georgia Tech has already jumped on the case for an intriguing prospect who could become a big name, especially playing for a notable program in Rome. An early offer helps the Yellow Jackets establish a relationship early that could prove dividends next June or July when the 2027 class begins to make their pledges to their next college.