Georgia Tech Sends Offer To Fast Rising 2027 CB Aamaury Fountain
One of the fastest-rising names picked up a plethora of offers from major schools, including Duke, Auburn, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, and more. He has been receiving major love from two schools in particular.
“I’m still trying to figure out the best path, but the love I’m getting from Georgia Tech and Tennessee is unreal,” said Fountain.
The Yellow Jackets sent an offer to Fountain on Wednesday. He loves the way the team plays and specifically the secondary.
“Georgia Tech, you just have to love the way they don’t play by the book. They wear white at home, blue or gold away, it's just great,” said Fountain.
“With the Georgia Tech coach, I’m just getting great love. He speaks the truth (the cornerback coach). He’s telling me about my games and how, most importantly, he’s telling me how I can play on the next level. As well as the love from the community, they're all telling me to come home where I belong,” said Fountain.
This season, Fountain has been a staple in the backend for his high school team, Northside-Warner Robins, where he has recorded 24 tackles, nine passes defensed, and three interceptions.
It hasn’t been an easy process for Fountain, who switched positions from quarterback to cornerback and was against the move at first, and had to grind to become the player he is today.
“Honestly, this was the hardest shift I made at first. I didn’t even want to. Coach Boone told me you got money at the corner, and I didn’t believe him. I denied it every day, telling him I’m a QB because this is all I know, but with our corner back coach, Anthony Morley, he’s been on staff since I was a freshman. He saw me play quarterback, so he knew at first I didn’t want to be there at the position, but I bought in, and he helped me. I used to have slow feet and terrible hips. I wasn’t really used to moving backwards,” said Fountain.
“I would get tired easily, and he told me I wouldn’t play for him like that, so I had to make a business decision. I knew this was my way. I decided to put in the extra work because I wanted to play. All I know is football. It was a lot of extra running. People always claim I was naturally talented, but honestly, with those coaches showing me all I needed to do is buy in. Putting forth the work is all I needed.”
“What no one has seen is how many hours I put into my time. I stayed after practice, multiple went to the field. I had bad feet. I was QB, so just for them to see how far I came means a lot to me.”
Here is a breakdown of his film.
Also in contention is the Volunteers who he had this to say about, and where they are early in the process.
“With Tennessee, it's just something that clicked. I’ve always liked it, the coach has been watching since I started the position; he's seen the process from spring til now. Honestly, it’s just the atmosphere in the fans we talk about Tennessee,” said Fountain.
Fountain plans to take a game day visit to the Flats in October.
“I’ll be at Georgia Tech on October 25th,” said Fountain.
The Yellow Jackets will host Syracuse that weekend that Fountain will visit.