Georgia Tech Sends Out Offer To One Of Nation's Top 2026 Wide Receiver Prospects
One of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2026 class picked up an offer from Georgia Tech this week. Somourian Wingo (St. Augustine HS, FL) announced on social media that he has an offer from the Yellow Jackets, to go along with the other big-time offers that he holds.
Wingo is an explosive playmaker with great hands and ability to make tough catches. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 189 player in the country, the No. 34 WR, and the No. 24 player in the state of Florida. He holds offers from Florida, Miami, Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina, among others.
Here is a scouting report on Wingo courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Well-rounded wide receiver prospect that pairs above-the-rim athleticism with slick route running and sticky hands. Size has not been third-party verified, but has looked the part during in-person evaluations as he’s well over 6 feet and equipped with a sturdy build. Should offer some inside-outside versatility after spending the past two years attacking all three levels in one of Florida’s more potent passing attacks. Quick feet and lateral agility not allow him to win with his release, but also help make the first defender miss when the ball is in his hands. Shouldn't be classified as a true burner, but can build speed as he navigates traffic and then hit the gas when a lane opens up. Impressive body control and overall coordination yields favorable results more times than not in contested-catch situations and he has the core strength to play through contact. Must keep working on all of the little things that come with being a trusted option on Saturdays, but projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his size, polish and chain-moving capabilities."
