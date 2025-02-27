2025 NFL Combine: Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers Puts Up Impressive Day In Indianapolis
The 2025 NFL Combine officially got going today with the defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field to perform drills and test in front of NFL scouts, head coaches and general managers. One of the players who was testing today was Georgia Tech defensive tackle Zeek Biggers. Biggers played a lot of football over the years for the Yellow Jackets and had an impressive day today.
Let's start with the 40-yard dash. Biggers posted an official 5.14 time in the 40-yard dash, which was 12th among defensive tackles, but more importantly, he finished with the 6th-highest 10-yard split with a 1.74. 10-yard splits are more important for people of Biggers size and stature and anything under a 1.75 is considered a good number.
Biggers then went on to post the third best vertical jump of any defensive tackle with a 34.50" vertical. At his size, that is an incredible number to be putting up. Biggers tied for the 8th best broad jump today with a 9'3".
This is all just one piece of the puzzle, but this was a great day for Biggers and his draft hopes. He is one of the most physically gifted defensive tackles in the class and showed his athleticism today. He will be a name to track in what is considered a very deep defensive line class.
Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He was a key cog in the middle of a Georgia Tech defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally against the run last season (122.2 ypg). Last month, he joined OL Jordan Williamson representing Georgia Tech in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.
After playing only 51 snaps in 2021, Biggers saw his snap count increase to 278 according to Pro Football Focus and he finished the season with a 54.5 grade from PFF and 32 tackles. He also had a 71.0 tackling grade in 2022. He improved his PFF grade to 61.8 overall in 618 snaps during the 2023 season, which was also his best season statistically. Biggers finished with 39 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack. Biggers was part of a noticeable improvement on Georgia Tech's defense this past year, especially when it comes to run defense. Georgia Tech improved a lot from 2023 to 2024 in run defense and Biggers played a big role.
