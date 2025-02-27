Bleav Georgia Tech: Complete Spring Football Preview for the Yellow Jackets
Spring football is right around the corner!
Georgia Tech is set to begin spring practice next week and it will be a big spring for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are starting to get some attention as a potential ACC championship contender and this will be the first time they have had expectations in quite some time. Obviously this is just the spring, but it will be the first chance for Brent Key and the staff to evaluate the kind of team they have and what improvements could be made in the spring portal window.
On the latest episode of Bleav Georgia Tech, RJ and Jackson discuss the biggest position battles and players to watch for Georgia Tech this spring.
If you like the show, like and subscribe on YouTube and follow us wherever you get your podcasts!
Clemson (+270) has won eight of the last ten ACC Championships and is the early front-runner to do so again in 2025 at Fanduel Sportsbook. Dabo Swinney is bringing back a lot of key players from this past year's CFB Playoff team and will be tough to beat. Miami (+310) has arguably the most talented roster in the conference after three straight recruiting classes that topped the ACC, but they still have to replace some of their best players from this past year's team. SMU (+440) was the surprise of the ACC in 2024 and looks to keep that momentum going, while Louisville (+500) looks to make their second ACC Championship in three years under Jeff Brohm
Guess who is 5th in the odds though at +1300? That would be Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have made steady improvement under head coach Brent Key and 2025 could be the year for a big breakthrough in the conference.
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
There is still plenty of time between now and August, but there is certainly a case for Georgia Tech to be ranked in the preseason top 25. Quarterback Haynes King is returning, and running back Jamal Haynes is also back, joined by Penn transfer Malachi Hosley, a talented receiving corps, an offensive line that returns All-ACC guard Keylan Rutledge, and talent from a defense that was much better in 2024 than 2023. Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner is slated to be back and Key just hired Texas assistant Blake Gideon to take over for Tyler Santucci as the new defensive coordinator.
The pieces are in place for a potential special season in 2025 and while Georgia Tech always plays a tough schedule, next year's schedule is not as tough as years past. Yes, they play Georgia and Clemson, but no other team on their schedule is likely to start the year ranked. That is not to say that it will be a cakewalk, but Notre Dame is not on the schedule, nor is Miami or SMU. The trip to Colorado to start the year could be tough, but the Buffaloes are losing likely top-10 picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. As far as schedules go, next year's looks to be breaking in favor of Georgia Tech being able to contend in the ACC.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional Links
2025 NFL Draft Combine Preview: Jackson Hawes and Zeek Biggers Look to Boost Their Draft Stock This Week
Georgia Tech Football: New Yellow Jackets DC Blake Gideon Named One Of Nation's Best Recruiters