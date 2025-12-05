Georgia Tech Signees Most Likely To Make An Impact As Freshmen

Georgia Tech recruiting class for the 2026 class is beginning to come to a close. Let's take a look at some players who can make an impact as a true freshman next year and make their name known on the gridirion year 1.



1.EDGE Jordan Woods

This was an underrated get for the Yellow Jackets, but they needed more defensive edge rushers. Georgia Tech swung and missed on Jordan Carter, who ultimately chose Tennessee. Woods, however, gives them an athletic body that can play multiple positions on the defensive line. He has a quick first step and a couple of pass-rush moves that can punish offensive linemen. With the loss of some defensive linemen, Woods should at the minimum be in the rotation in 2026. However, I think he will be a key contributor and eventually find himself in a starting role barring any injuries.

2. TE Nathan Agyemang

Agymang has all the tools to be an elite tight end at the next level. Athleticism, speed, power, yards after catch, explosiveness, and much more. To put it frankly, this is a steal for the Yellow Jackets. He can almost play like a wide receiver. Georgia Tech instantly has a guy that can be a red zone threat, especially with a 6’5 and 230-pound frame. The Yellow Jackets can throw the ball up to him, and he will come down with it every time. The key will be Georgia Tech using him to his fullest potential. If they can do that, he can carve out a big role as a freshman.

3. WR Kentrell Davis

A stud wide receiver from Parker (AL). Davis is an elite jump-ball catcher and an underrated playmaker in space. He can take over games and torch defenses when he is given the ball consistently. Davis will have to compete to earn a role, but there is a pathway for him to find a role. With Malik Rutherford, Dean Patterson, and Eric Rivers gone, there will be spots to fill for the Yellow Jackets. Sure, they will hit the transfer portal, but Davis should be able to compete. He also gives the Yellow Jackets a big body similar to what they have with Isiah Canion. Georgia Tech doesn’t have many of those on the roster, which bodes well for Davis and coming in and making an impact early. Don’t be surprised if you see him in certain packages.

4. CB Jaedyn Terry

Terry is a ballhawk and has been throughout his high school career. With Ahmari Harvey and Rodney Shelley graduating, the Yellow Jackets will need to fill some spots on the backend. They will also have Dalen Penson and Elgin Sessions returning, who were freshmen this past season. So the competition will be there, but Terry thrives in competition and should be a guy who makes a name for himself early. He also has great length and size for a defensive back, which bodes well. He is 6’3 and 175 pounds. Going against more athletic wide receivers in the ACC, it should bode well for him to get on the field and make a difference. It will start first in spring ball, and he will do his thing there. I expect him to be a player who has a role for Georgia Tech in year one.

5. LB CJ Gamble

An area Georgia Tech has struggled with is in run defense and being able to tackle in open space. Gamble is a player, despite a crowded linebacker room should have an impact. He is one of the more sure tacklers that you will find in this class. He comes over from Carrollton High School, where he has made a name for himself because of all the punishment and big hits that he deals out. Gamble would help Georgia Tech, especially on run scenarios, be able to fill the A and B gaps and stop running backs in their tracks. They need that desperately, especially heading into 2026. With Gamble coming, I expect him to be used in certain scenarios during his first year and be a player that Georgia Tech relies on.

