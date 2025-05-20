Georgia Tech TE Target Jack Richerson Previews His Official Visit With The Yellow Jackets
2026 tight end Jack Richerson is set to visit Georgia Tech for an official visit from May 30th to June 1st. He is very high on the Yellow Jackets and had this to say about the program.
“I love everything about GT, the culture they’re building is something special, and I’m excited to get the full experience on my visit. My favorite thing about the GT program is the standard they hold their players to; each time I visit it has been very apparent,” said Richerson.
His relationship is very strong with the Tight Ends coach Nathan Brock, and he has visited the Yellow Jackets several times. He is excited to get an in-depth look into Georgia Tech and explore more about the university.
“I’ve had a great time getting to know these coaches, especially Coach Brock and Coach Mackenzie. Coach Brock even stopped by to watch some of my playoff baseball last week, which was cool to see. he and I have built a great relationship over the last few months,” said Richerson.
He is coming off a very successful season with the Marist War Eagles which is a powerhouse program here in the state of Georgia. They have consistently made it to the state championship and are always in contention to win it all. In 2024, they were a state runner-up, losing to North Oconee. Richerson had a productive junior season finishing with 67 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, and 10 pass breakups. He was named first-team all-region, first-team all-county, and an all-state selection. Now don’t be alarmed by seeing just the defensive stats.
Marist runs a different system and primarily asks their tight ends to block and rarely to catch the football. They run the traditional wing-T offense, where they primarily run the football. Richerson is also a receiving threat for the War Eagles and is explosive when he touches the ball. Knowing the Yellow Jackets, he will come in and fit like a sleeve, especially with his ability to block and release and be a reliable target for quarterbacks to get the ball to. Richerson is dangerous in the sweet spot of the defense, which is over the middle and different seams of the zone. He knows how to exploit the openings and make plays on the ball. Here is. a film breakdown on Richerson I did back in April and an in-depth look at him as a prospect
One thing is for sure, you have to love the confidence you see when talking to Richerson. He has a high upside, and the Yellow Jackets are known for developing tight ends at a high level.
“I would put my ball skills up against anyone in the class, when the ball is in the air I’m going up to make a play. As I continue to develop as a tight end and keep getting stronger and faster, I believe I have what it takes to be one of the best in the class,” said Richerson.
He enjoyed a very successful winter and early spring that saw him get on the radar. According to 247Sports Composite, Richerson is a three-star prospect, the No. 46 EDGE, the No. 58 player in Georgia, and the No. 490 player nationally. The potential is through the roof for Richerson, who is a Swiss army knife on the offensive side of the ball.
Richerson is also a very successful baseball player and plays for one of the better teams in the state in the Marist War Eagles who made it to the quarterfinals this season. Richerson also fits what it means to be a Yellow Jacket man, getting it done off the field with an impressive 4.0 GPA. To be frank, Richerson would be one of the steals of this 2026 class. He’s been flying under the radar for quite some time, but he has all the tools to be an impact player for the Yellow Jackets if he gets the chance. Richerson still has to go through the recruiting process, which includes other official visits and programs, but Georgia Tech has a good chance to land him. We will see if the Yellow Jackets can pull it off.