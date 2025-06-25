Georgia Tech WR Target Craig Dandridge Will Commit Tomorrow. Can The Yellow Jackets Make A Late Surge?
A major commitment is set to come off the board tomorrow. Four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge is set to make his decision at 4:00 pm on Thursday. Dandridge blew up in recruiting in the winter and early spring with major teams across the country sending offers and being enamored with his film and what he could bring to the table. He held over 25 offers before narrowing down his list. His top six include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida, Stanford, and Oklahoma.
Here is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets back in the spring
“Coach McKnight and Coach Dre have always been reaching out to me constantly to see how I am doing with track, my mental health, NIL, and things like that. Just help me out, and I really appreciate them every time and Georgia Tech is a very special place. They came out and recruited me early, and one of the first ACC schools to hop on me. I am very appreciative of them.
In terms of the Yellow Jackets, the likelihood of him becoming a Yellow Jacket is very slim. Georgia Tech already has five wide receiver commits, and the likelihood of them taking six is not very high. Now, Dandridge is one of those special players that you make room for on your roster especially if he chooses your school. Georgia Tech has continued to recruit him and had him on campus for an official visit. He was even spotted wearing Georgia Tech gloves at 7 on 7 last week.
Throughout this process, he has remained humble and continued to work and grind through the process to become one of the best in the nation. I talked with Danridge back in January before he became a national prospect. We both broke down his film together and what made him special on the gridiron.
This past season for Cambridge, he finished with 58 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown. He had one of his best games of the season in an upset win over heavy favorite Cedartown. In that game, he finished with nine catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a game where he crossed the 200-yard receiving mark against nearby Centennial and also added an interception returned for a touchdown.
Dandridge is a blue-chip prospect and would be an instant impact player for Georgia Tech if he came to the flats, especially with a good chunk of the receivers being gone after this year. Will the Yellow Jackets be able to make a late push, or is it too late?