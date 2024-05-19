Georiga Tech Makes The Top Six For 2025 EDGE Herbert Scroggins III
Georgia Tech is working to build a strong 2025 recruiting class and the summer months are usually strong for recruiting. One of the prospects that Georgia Tech is hoping to add to this class is 2025 linebacker Herbert Scroggins, who plays at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA. Yesterday, Scroggins released his top six schools and among them was Georgia Tech, alongside Tennessee, Miami, Auburn, North Carolina and USC.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Scroggins is rated a three-star prospect, ranked as the No. 399 player in the country, the No. 31 edge player in the country, and the No. 43 player in the state of Georgia. Scroggins has official visits locked in with Auburn (Sept 7th), Miami (June 21st), and North Carolina (June 8th). He also holds other offers from Liberty, Memphis, Minnesota, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, among others.
At 6'3, 233 LBS, Scroggins is a very intriguing prospect who displays athleticism and he would pair nicely with Georgia Tech's other edge comitted in the class, Andre Fuller. So far in the 2025 class, Georgia Tech has landed commitments from four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl, three-star quarterback Grady Adamson, and three-star defensive end Andre Fuller. These players have provided the foundation for the class, but the Yellow Jackets staff hopes that they can add plenty more players this summer and in the fall.
Adamson would be a strong addition to the already talented quarterback room that Georgia Tech has. The Yellow Jackets landed two good quarterbacks in the 2024 cycle, with Aaron Philo and Graham Knowles looking solid in the spring.
Adamson plays at Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, and he also had offers from BYU, Syracuse, USF, Pitt, and Boston College. On the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 1024 player in the country, the No. 66 quarterback in the country, and the No. 18 player in the state of Oklahoma.
Here are some stats and info on Adamson courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins:
2023: Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Back of the Year. Threw for 2,565 yards with 28 TD and 4 INT. Also ran for 577 yards and 7 TD. Got Deer Creek to the the semifinals of the Oklahoma Class 6A-II playoffs with a 9-3 record.
2022: Posted a 10-2 record as a sophomore, leading Deer Creek to the semifinals of the Oklahoma Class 6A-II playoffs. Completed 187 of 283 passes for 2,813 yards with 33 TD and 10 INT. Also carried the ball 108 times for 208 yards and 6 TD.
According to 247Sports, Fuller is a 6'2, 225 three-star defensive end prospect and is ranked the No. 669 player in the country, No. 49 edge, and No. 73 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia. He held other offers from Duke, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, UCF, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
Hasenhuetl plays at Rabun Gap High School in Georgia and is ranked as the No. 105 prospect nationally by 247Sports, the No. 5 interior offensive lineman in the country, and the No. 14 player in the state of Georgia.