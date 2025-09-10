Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
A big time ACC clash is set for Saturday at noon, as the No. 12 Clemson Tigers take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech is off to a 2-0 start in 2025, knocking off Colorado in Week 1 before dominating Gardner-Webb in a cupcake game in Week 2. Quarterback Haynes King missed the Week 2 game with an injury, but it appears he could return for this matchup after Brent Key announced his quarterback will practice in the leadup to the Clemson game.
If King can’t go, Georgia Tech would turn to Aaron Philo (threw for 373 yards against Gardner-Webb) under center.
As for Clemson, it lost in Week 1 to LSU, but Dabo Swinney’s club bounced back with a 27-16 win over Troy. The Tigers were trailing early in that matchup, which could be a sign of concern for their long-term outlook in 2025.
Oddsmakers have Clemson set as a slight favorite on the road in this matchup, but can bettors trust the Tigers to get the win?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 battle.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Clemson -3.5 (-108)
- Georgia Tech +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Clemson: -162
- Georgia Tech: +138
Total
- 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Clemson record: 1-1
- Georgia Tech record: 2-0
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Key Player to Watch
Haynes King/Aaron Philo, Quarterbacks, Georgia Tech
King is expected to return to practice ahead of this matchup, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play on Saturday at full capacity.
Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key may be forced to make a tough decision for Friday’s game if King isn’t 100 percent.
In the season opener against Colorado King ran the ball 19 times for 156 yards and three scores, although he only threw for 143 yards and a pick.
Philo got the start against Gardner-Webb, completing 21-of-28 passes for 373 yards, one score and one pick. He also added three carries for 14 yards.
If King starts, it’ll likely be a more run-heavy game plan for Georgia Tech in Week 3.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
If Clemson loses this game, it’ll be in serious jeopardy of missing the College Football Playoff, but I don’t see Swinney’s team dropping this contest.
While I don’t love betting on the Tigers to cover after a poor first-half showing against Troy, I do think that their defense is being a little underrated entering Week 3.
Clemson held LSU to just 17 points in Week 1, and it forced three Troy interceptions to make a comeback in Week 2.
Overall, the Tigers are allowing just 328.5 yards of total offense per game to open this season despite playing a top-five team in Week 1.
Georgia Tech’s questions at quarterback are a little worrisome, and I’m not sold on either player being able to take advantage of Clemson’s defense.
While the Clemson offense and Heisman candidate Cade Klubnik have stumbled in the first two weeks, I’m going to trust the preseason love the Tigers were getting and back them to win in Week 3.
Pick: Clemson Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
