Heavily Touted 2028 RB Michael Martin Picks Up Georgia Tech Offer

Georgia Tech is beginning to build relationships with the next recruiting class that is coming down the pike. The Yellow Jackets have a strong 2027 class currently, but it is never too early to look ahead. Georgia Tech is the latest to offer a fast-rising running back from South Carolina, who is continuing to garner more college interest. His name is Michael Martin.

Martin is a three-star prospect who plays for Christ Church Episcopal and is coming off a dominant season. He was a full-time starter and a go-to player on offense. As a sophomore, he led the Cavaliers to an 8-4 record. Martin was unstoppable rushing for 1,425 yards and 30 touchdowns. Martin had his best game of the year against St. Joseph's (SC), rushing for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Of the 12 games he played last season, Martin had 10 games with multiple touchdowns. He finished off the season strong, rushing for nine touchdowns in the final three games.

The relationship has been building with the Yellow Jackets, and he received an offer after a productive camp this past week. He reacted to receiving the offer from Georgia Tech.

“Honestly, I was kind of shocked. I mean, I just go into camp to compete and not really thinking about offers. At the end, when Coach Smith told me to stay behind, he offered me right on the spot with my Dad,” said Martin.

Martin has long liked Georgia Tech, and it has been a program that has caught his eye. He received a lot of attention from the previous running back coach and visited quite a few times for game day visits. Martin came back in the spring to visit the Yellow Jackets for an unofficial visit. He talked about his relationship with the current running backs coach, Jimmy Smith, and how it is progressing.

“I came to visit a practice in the Spring and Coach Smith, and I hit it off and have been keeping in touch ever since. I really like him as a Coach and a man. We are pretty tight now,” said Martin.

One thing to watch moving forward is whether Martin will be back on campus for a game-day visit this fall. The Yellow Jackets have plenty of big games at home this season, including Tennessee, Louisville, and Duke. Any of those would be good games to invite Martin to. For Martin, if he puts together another dominant season as he did as a sophomore, it won’t be long until he is a blue-chip prospect and has 30+ offers. It is smart for the Yellow Jackets to offer him now and to continue fostering the relationship. That will be vital in the future and something they can lean on to potentially land Martin. It won’t be easy because he has quite the name, but it is nothing like when a school offers early and keeps recruiting you hard.

Martin will become a must-have by this team next year with his elite ability on the field.