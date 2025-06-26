It is Decision Day For Elite Four-Star WR Craig Dandridge: Where Will He Land?
One of the top targets on the board for Georgia Tech is going to make his commitment announcement today. Four-star wide receiver Craig Dandridge, who plays at Cambridge High School in Georgia, is going to announce where he is committing to this afternoon and the Yellow Jackets are right in the thick of things. The Yellow Jackets, with head coach Brent Key and wide receivers coach Trent McKnight leading the way, have been hoping to add Dandridge to the class, but the crystal ball predictions still side with Kirby Smart and Georgia right now.
He held over 25 offers before narrowing down his list. His top six include Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida, Stanford, and Oklahoma.
Here is what he had to say about the Yellow Jackets back in the spring
“Coach McKnight and Coach Dre have always been reaching out to me constantly to see how I am doing with track, my mental health, NIL, and things like that. Just help me out, and I really appreciate them every time, and Georgia Tech is a very special place. They came out and recruited me early, and one of the first ACC schools to hop on me. I am very appreciative of them."
The 247Sports Composite has Dandridge ranked as the No. 237 player in the country, the No. 38 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 26 player in the state of Georgia.
Does Georgia Tech have a chance to get a steal and surprise everyone here? Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down what he thinks will happen:
"In terms of the Yellow Jackets, the likelihood of him becoming a Yellow Jacket is very slim. Georgia Tech already has five wide receiver commits, and the likelihood of them taking six is not very high. Now, Dandridge is one of those special players that you make room for on your roster especially if he chooses your school. Georgia Tech has continued to recruit him and had him on campus for an official visit. He was even spotted wearing Georgia Tech gloves at 7 on 7 last week.
Throughout this process, he has remained humble and continued to work and grind through the process to become one of the best in the nation. I talked with Danridge back in January before he became a national prospect. We both broke down his film together and what made him special on the gridiron.
This past season for Cambridge, he finished with 58 catches for 1,443 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had an interception returned for a touchdown. He had one of his best games of the season in an upset win over heavy favorite Cedartown. In that game, he finished with nine catches for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a game where he crossed the 200-yard receiving mark against nearby Centennial and also added an interception returned for a touchdown.
Dandridge is a blue-chip prospect and would be an instant impact player for Georgia Tech if he came to The Flats"
Right now, Georgia Tech has five wide receivers committed in the 2026 class. Dandridge would be the crown jewel of the group and the highest-rated player in the class if he were to surprise everyone and commit to the Yellow Jackets, but it still seems that Georgia will be the pick according to the Crystal Ball predictions.