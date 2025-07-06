It is Decision Day For Georgia Tech DL Target Freddie Wilson: Where Will He Land?
One of the top targets on the board for Georgia Tech is going to make his decision today. 2026 three-star defensive lineman Freddie Wilson is going to decide between the Yellow Jackets, Miami, and Minnesota this evening at 6:00, and heading into the commitment, it feels like Georgia Tech has the momentum. Earlier this week, Wilson received a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction from Miami insider Gaby Urrutia to land with the Yellow Jackets, and while Crystal Ball picks are not always right, Georgia Tech seems to be the team trending into this commitment.
Our own Najeh Wilkins gave his own scouting report for Wilson and what he would bring to Georgia Tech:
"According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is a three-star prospect, the No. 60 DL, the No. 72 player in Florida, and the No. 515 player nationally. At 6’4 and 265 pounds, he is a force in the interior of the defensive line, being able to engulf running lanes and stuff running back with ease. Wilson has a good get-off and uses his hands and strengths to get past offensive linemen and make a living in the backfield. He’s been working this offseason and improving his strength. He benched 315 pounds on six reps back in late March. You can see the difference in his frame and how agile he looks running through reps.
Wilson had a productive junior season with 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. One of his best games came against Eustis (FL), where he recorded six tackles and a season-high three sacks for Spruce Creek. He recorded a season-high 10 tackles against Flagler Palm Coast (FL) in the first round of the playoffs in a 36-35 victory. "
Wilson was high school teammates with current Georgia Tech freshman Derry Norris. Will that be enough to sway Wilson to play for defensive line coach Jess Simpson and the Yellow Jackets?
Wilson would be the second defensive line commitment since Friday. Georgia Tech got a much-needed commitment on the defensive line from edge rusher Chris Carbin on the 4th of July, and if they can add Wilson today, the defensive line group will be starting to take shape.
Here is a scouting report on Carbin and what he brings to the Yellow Jackets.
“When you watch his tape, he lines up on both sides of the field as a standup EDGE/outside linebacker. His first step immediately jumps out at you as he moves past offensive linemen with ease. His chase-down ability is also something that catches your eye. When he can’t get there on the initial pressure he is relentless until he gets the quarterback on the ground. In the run game, he does a good job of containing the edge and not letting the running back get outside. Another thing he does well is his ability to read and react. Carbin can detect plays before they are about to happen and can stop a play from getting started. I mean he is just milliseconds away from adding multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns and scoop and scores to his already impressive stat line."