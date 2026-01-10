Miami vs. Indiana Opening Odds for College Football National Championship
The College Football National Championship Game is officially set, and we have a doozy of a matchup ahead of us!
On one side is the No. 1-ranked team in the country, the undefeated Indiana Hoosiers, who took down the defending champions in the Big Ten Championship and then went on to completely steamroll both Alabama and Oregon in their two College Football Playoff games.
On the other side is the Cinderella story, the Miami Hurricanes. The team needed a bizarre situation to occur late in the season that presented them with a chance to compete in the playoffs instead of the champion from the ACC. Since then, they've ripped off three impressive victories against Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Ole Miss, the first two of which the Hurricanes were set as underdogs in.
The two teams will now face each other on Monday, January 19, with college football's top prize on the line. Let's take a look at the opening odds.
College Football National Championship Opening Odds
Spread
- Miami +7.5 (-120)
- Indiana -7.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Miami +265
- Indiana -330
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-115)
- UNDER 47.5 (-105)
The Hoosiers open as 7.5-point favorites and -330 on the moneyline, which means they have an implied probability of 76.74% of winning their first National Championship in school history. The spread is similar to last year's National Championship, where Ohio State closed as an 8.5-point favorite against Notre Dame. They'd go on to win by a final score of 34-23.
The last time we saw the underdog win in the National Championship Game was in 2018 when Clemson defeated Alabama as a 5-point underdog.
