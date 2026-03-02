Recruiting Targets Set To Define Georgia Tech 2027 Class

The dead period is over, and recruiting is going to start to heat up with spring practice on the horizon for colleges, and spring practice for high school recruits will begin in less than two months. Expect more commitments to follow, and coaches pursuing prospects hard. The Yellow Jackets have several recruits they are after. Let’s take a look at a couple who could define the 2027 class.

Ba’Roc Willis

Four Star EDGE Ba'Roc Willis | | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Willis is the missing piece in recruiting that the Yellow Jackets have been looking for a long time. A dominant edge rusher/linebacker who can take over games. Willis possesses all that and then some. His ability to be relentless, take on double teams, and still affect the play shows he is never out of a play. He already is an accomplished high school player with a state title and nearly 300 tackles in three seasons. He will now have one final year to make his mark at the prep level before he chooses his college. Here is more on Willis

“On the field, Willis played at an elite level, finishing with 125 tackles, 26 QB hurries, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a pass defensed. He had one of his best games against St.Clair County (AL), where he recorded eight tackles, four QB hurries, and two sacks. Willis has three multi-sack games and three games where he finished with at least `10 sacks. To say he is a terror would be an understatement. Willis won a state championship with the Moody Blue Devils in 2025 but transferred this offseason to the Pell City Panthers after former head coach Jake Ganus left.

In his short three-year career, Willis has 299 tackles, 63.5 tackles for loss, 35 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble return for a touchdown. He fits what the Yellow Jackets want, which is a game wrecker and one that can constantly make plays. It won’t be easy with prominent programs like Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and even Alabama all in the race. However, getting an official visit is massive for the Yellow Jackets as they look to add a blue-chip prospect to their defensive line for the first time in a while.”

Jordan Christie

A one-time Georgia Tech commit is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on April 17th. Despite Christie reopening his commitment and exploring his options, there is a lot of meat on the bone. When I talked to him this weekend about his upcoming visit to the Yellow Jackets this is what he said.

“Honestly, I’m excited to be back there,” said Christie.

The dynamic playmaker from Southwest DeKalb is a baller and would perfectly fit the Georgia Tech system. His ability with the ball in his hands and after the catch makes him potent and a player you must account for. The three-star prospect would be a home run for the Yellow Jackets.

Moonie Gipson

Four Star RB Moonie Gipson | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

This would be a home run for the Yellow Jackets. Don’t get caught up in the stars and the hype when it comes to this young man. The three-star rating doesn’t do him justice. He is an explosive ball carrier who can get north and south quickly. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and be a receiver. Most importantly, he can be a bell cow for an offense and carry the ball 20-25 times a game and not tire out. He would come at a perfect time for the Yellow Jackets, with them likely losing at least two key running backs on the roster this year. He could come in and compete for a job. Gispon is a versatile back who can do it all. He is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on June 12-14.

“I like Georgia Tech, the coaches are great towards me, and I like the environment on Saturdays,” said Mooney.

The Yellow Jackets certainly have a strong shot at Gipson, with former Yellow Jackets star running back Jonathan Dwyer being his running backs coach at Kell, where he starred. That is something the Yellow Jackets can use to their advantage.