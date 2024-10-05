Recruits Expected to be on The Flats For Georgia Tech vs Duke's ACC Showdown
Georgia Tech takes on Duke in a huge ACC battle at 8:00 pm on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets are favored and have won three consecutive matchups against rival Duke. This is a big game for Georgia Tech not only on gridiron but also in what the program wants to continue to build. They have their Full Steam Ahead initiative which is a 500 million fundraiser to help achieve Tech’s goal of competing for championships in the next era of college athletics. It includes enhancements to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, revamp of the Zelnak Basketball Center, and a modernization of O’Keefe Gym. On the field, this is a big game in showing recruits the continued ascension of the program. There will be a number of recruits on campus for the Yellow Jackets. Here is who you can expect to be in attendance.
Four-star safety Cortez Redding- The four-star prospect is a rangy safety with all of the skills you want at the position. He is a hard hitter and also a ballhawk. To put it frankly, Redding is one of those players who can change your defense at the next level. Yes, he is that good. The Yellow Jackets are in the running for Redding and he is a constant visitor on campus.
Three-star EDGE Tristan Lyles- Lyles is one of the best edges in the country. According to 247Sports Composite, Lyles is ranked as the No. 15 player in Alabama, No. 28 EDGE, and No. 403 player nationally. He has an explosive first step and is very disruptive making a living in opponents' backfields. So far in this season, Lyles has 24 tackles and eight tackles for loss.
Other Visitors
Jonesboro 2026 RB Isaiah Davis
Pace Academy 2027 ATH Brandon Nolley
Washington County 2027 Safety Kaleb Duhart
Chamblee 2028 WR Jazz Lewis
Chamblee 2028 QB Brayden Doss
Cartersville 2028 WR/DB Kaiden Kent
We will update this list as we get more info.