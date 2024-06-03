Three Star 2025 TE Cayman Reynolds Announces His Top 5 Schools and Includes Georgia Tech
2025 Georgia Tech TE target Cayman Reynolds has announced his top five schools which include Memphis, East Carolina, Michigan State, Colorado State, and Georgia Tech. Before narrowing his list, Reynolds held 19 offers notably from Michigan State, Georgia State, Arkansas State, UAB, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Western Kentucky, and Middle Tennessee State.
According to 247Sports, Reynolds was on campus this weekend for an official visit. The recruiting service has him ranked as a three-star, the No. 70 tight end, and the No. 119 player in Georgia.
Reynolds was named first-team all-region by Georgia High School Football Daily this past season. He was the second-leading receiver on the team and finished with 21 catches for 296 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Sonoraville High School. His best game of the season came in Week 2 against Darlington. In that game, Reynolds caught three passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 28 yards per catch.
In terms of his relationship with Georgia Tech, both are high on each other. Reynolds took an unofficial game day visit to the flats back in November before receiving an offer before the weekend ended. Georgia Tech invited Reynolds to their junior day back in January, a big day for prospects to get to know the program. Coach Key also took a visit to see Reynolds on January 29th a little more than a week after junior day.
In terms of what other schools he has visits set up with, Reynolds has an official visit set up with East Carolina for June 20-22.
A thing to note about Reynolds is he is not just a great player on the football field but also has great character. In January, he helped save a man’s life after a fiery crash on a rainy morning. It started off with Reynolds recording why he was going to be late to class but saw a man stuck in a truck that had flipped over. Thinking quickly he teamed up with a few bystanders and used a wrench to smash the front window and help grab the man from the vehicle. The man turned out to be Ron Norrell, facility director for Gordon County public schools.
“Despite being covered in blood from the rescue, Cayman remained composed and assessed the situation, aiding Norrell and others until paramedics arrived on the scene.”
“Cayman’s actions not only saved others but showcased his remarkable bravery, quick thinking and leadership under pressure,” officials said in a statement. “This selfless act highlights Cayman Reynolds not only as an exceptional athlete but as a true hero.”
Exceptional character and sacrifice Reynolds displayed back in January. It shows who he is as a person, a high-character person who wants to leave his impact and help others. He would be another great addition to the Yellow Jacket program.
Georgia Tech 2025 Commits:
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins