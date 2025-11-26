Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For Three Star DL Prospect Jordan Woods
Georgia Tech is a finalist for a major 2026 target, with signing day only a week away. Jordan Woods is set to sign on December 4th at 2:00 PM. He will choose between two ACC Schools. The two are Georgia Tech and NC State.
According to 247Sports, Woods is a three-star prospect, the No. 60 player in Alabama, and the No. 148 defensive lineman. He stands at 6’4 and 220 pounds. He has good size and strength and is relentless in getting to the quarterback.
Georgia Tech got into Woods recruitment late but offer Woods before NC State did in late October. Georgia Tech offered on October 12th. Woods is forming off an official visit on November 21st on the Flats. Signs point to the visit going well, because three days later, Woods decommitted from Jacksonville State.
What does the Film say?
When you roll his tape, you see a player who creates havoc. Woods isn’t just an edge rusher in the passing game but also a very disciplined run defender who contains his edge and doesn’t allow teams to find openings on his side. Woods also plays various positions on the defensive line, from the interior at defensive tackle to the edge position. He can line up anywhere and make an impact. He also possesses really good hands that allow him to chop offensive linemen's hands and move past them to get to the passer. There are a few things he will have to polish up from his technique to his first step, but he gives the Yellow Jackets a defender with size that can make plays, and at worst, be a rotational player earlier in his career. With the right coaching and development, Woods could be a standout defensive lineman for Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech is in contention for several standout defensive line prospects as they look to bolster its class and change the team with high-end recruits. In addition to Woods, the Yellow Jackets are also pursuing Christian Speakman hard who is an offensive lineman for Morrow. Speakman was a previous Georgia State commit. The Yellow Jackets have had discussions with Speakman in their pursuit of potential defensive line at the next level. Will it be enough to land him? Also in their grasp is Jordan Carter, who is a four-star prospect and would be a major get for the program as they look to hit a home run. Carter is a disruptive edge rusher and would be a guy who could start instantly for the program. Yes, he is that good. Carter took an official visit to the Flats last weekend and saw the Yellow Jackets play against Pittsburgh. He will sign on December 3rd and choose between Georgia Tech, Texas, Tennessee, and Auburn.
