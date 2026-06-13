Three Star LB Noah Renes Commits To Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets keep up the hot trend and now have their second linebacker of the 2026 cycle after Noah Renes announced his pledge to Georgia Tech. Renes chose the Yellow Jackets over 35+ offers.

According to 247Sports, Renes is a three-star linebacker, the No.88 linebacker, and the No.98 player in Florida. Renes chose the Yellow Jackets over Virginia Tech and Mississippi State.



Renes had a productive junior season, finishing with 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks, and two pass breakups. His best game came in a close loss to Mosley (FL) where he finished with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. What is most impressive about Renes is that he is a tackling machine. In the seven games he played last season, he had five games with at least nine tackles.

When you put on the tape for Renes, you see a fast and physical linebacker who can hit you hard and be a great stopper in the run game. He also has the athleticism to blitz on pass rush situations where it is off the edge or running through the A gap.

He is also a solid open-field tackler and rarely misses when he is in the open space and 1 on 1 with the ball carrier. Where he separates himself is in coverage with his play recognition and anticipation. He can guard tight ends and running backs at a high level and not give up too much room in the process. He is a great linebacker to build around for the future, and how the Yellow Jackets want to build their team.

You think about how the Jason Semore defense is supposed to look, and especially at linebacker, Renes checks a lot of those boxes and what you need at the position. When you see Renes, think Mike or middle linebacker and the orchestrator of the defense.

The Yellow Jackets sit at the No.26 class on Rivals and 247 and are one blue chip away from having a top 25 class. They have once again nailed the official visit weekend, and there may still be a few players they are able to check off this weekend to wrap up the class prior to the season beginning and later in December. June has been a very successful month for head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets, and a massive step in the right direction.