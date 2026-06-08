Three Star OL Jaiden Thompson Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has added its second offensive line commit with the latest commitment of Jaiden Thompson. Thompson chose the Yellow Jackets over North Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, and Florida.

Thompson is rated as a three-star prospect, the No.33 IOL, and the No.57 player in Georgia, according to 247Sports. Thompson is 6’3 and 315 pounds and will more than likely occupy a guard spot for the Yellow Jackets. He plays for a stellar program in the state of Georgia.

On the high school level, Thompson plays predominantly left tackle for Rockmart and is an enforcer for the Yellow Jackets. Rockmart went 11-2 and made it to the quarterfinals last season, falling to Burke County. When you watch Thompson play, you see great size and strength, and he has proven on the prep level that he can be an anchor. In the run game, he is able to move defenders and get to the second level with relative ease. He matches the ideal size the Yellow Jackets usually look for on the interior and what they want their offensive lineman to be.

What does it mean for the class?

Georgia Tech now has two offensive linemen committed to the class with Jordan Dillon and Thompson. For the Yellow Jackets, they are building the interior of the offensive line first before getting recruits to play tackle. With the two offensive linemen already locked down, you may see the Yellow Jackets add maybe 1-2 more prospects, but be very selective in the process.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 27 in the nation and No. 6 in the ACC. They have 14 commits, including five blue-chip prospects. It is shaping up to be one of the best classes in the Brent Key era. Georgia Tech probably needs a couple more blue-chip players to rival the No.24 class Georgia Tech had in 2025. It won’t be easy, but there are still some needs on the team like wide receiver, linebacker, tight end, and cornerback. Georgia Tech stands in a good spot with some of the prospects. Now the question is if they can deliver and bring them to the Flats.

A couple of prospects to watch are Antwan Lockett, Braylin Mills, and Jayden Scott. Scott is an intriguing prospect who is committed to Oklahoma, but the Yellow Jackets have continued to recruit him at a high level. He is a consensus four-star and would be a much-needed addition to the team that could elevate the class even more for Georgia Tech. Mills is a massive 6’7 offensive lineman who would occupy the tackle spot.