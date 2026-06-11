Three Star WR Antwan Lockett Commits To Georgia Tech

Three-star wide receiver Antwan Lockett is headed to the Flats after he announced his commitment to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets hosted Lockett for an official visit last weekend and sealed the deal this week. Georgia Tech beat out Florida State and Louisville for Lockett.

Lockett is rated as a three-star, the No. 62 WR, and the No.70 player in the state, according to Rivals.

This is a gem the Yellow Jackets have just landed. Lockett plays for the Colquitt County Packers and just had one of the best seasons in his prep career. Lockett finished with 40 catches, 811 yards, and 10 touchdowns. The number that excites you is that he averaged 20.3 yards per catch. Lockett had one of his best games against Tift County, finishing with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with 100 receiving yards in two of the final three games of the season.

Of the three wide receiver prospects the Yellow Jackets have, Lockett is the most polished of the three. When you take a deeper dive into his tape, you see a really good route runner who is adept at creating space from defenders. In addition, he can use his speed and quickness in the open field to burn past defenders.

Lockettt has quick strike ability and, similar to Kaden Howard, is a big play waiting to happen. The difference for Lockett is that he can play any of the three wide receiver positions. Whether it is the slot, boundary, or as the main wide receiver. He can be depended on to make plays for the offense and be the main guy. The way he can create that separation and not be caught instantly catches your eye.

I think the last important aspect to mention is his ability to take over games. Lockett was relied on heavily by the Packers last season and made a difference even with limited touches. Lockett is one of the few receivers who can turn a game on its head with how dynamic he is. To put it simply, he is a spark plug and can ignite at any time. When he does come up with a big play, you can see it disseminate through the team.

Lockett brings that explosiveness to the offense and is a guy who will be a great match both on and off the field. He has the right mental makeup and is one you can expect big things from. While some will be concerned with a three-star ranking, he is much better than that and should be a guy the Yellow Jackets can depend on early in his career.

