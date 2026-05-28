College Baseball World Series Odds: UCLA and Georgia Tech a Step Above the Rest

We're in the final stretch of the College Baseball season, and we're now just two weeks away from the start of the College World Series.

It's been a fun season to watch, and it's still anyone's to win, but the UCLA Bruins and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets sit a step above the rest in the latest odds to win it all. Let's take a look.

2026 College World Series Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

UCLA +420

Georgia Tech +480

Texas +800

Georgia +1200

Auburn +1200

North Carolina +1400

Florida +1900

Mississippi State +2200

Texas A&M +2200

Florida State +3500

Ole Miss +4000

Kansas +4000

Arkansas +4000

Coastal Carolina +4000

Alabama +4000

Virginia +4500

Nebraska +4500

Oregon State +4500

Southern Miss +4500

Tennessee +5500

Oklahoma +5500

Oregon +5500

USC +5500

West Virginia +5500

NC State +6500

Arizona State +6500

Kentucky +7000

Miami +7000

East Carolina +7000

Oklahoma State +8000

Wake Forest +8000

Jacksonville State +8000

UCF +10000

The UCLA Bruins are set as the favorites at +420 to win their second College World Series, an implied probability of 19.23%. Their only College World Series win came 16 years ago in 2013. They also finished as the runner-ups in 2010. Georgia Tech, which is second on the odds list, is looking for its first. The Yellow Jackets were the National runner-ups in 1994.

The two aforementioned teams are the top two teams in the latest NCAA rankings. If you're looking for some value on the board, consider the Georgia Bulldogs at +1200, who are fourth on the odds list but are currently the No. 3-ranked team in the country. They recently won the SEC Tournament, beating Arkansas by a score of 11-1 in the final.

The dark horse of the season is the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. They're the No. 7-ranked college baseball team in the country, but their odds of winning it all are set at +4500. They have an overall record of 40-14, and a conference record in the Sun Belt of 22-8. Last year, Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt finished as the College World Series runner-up, losing to LSU in the final.

The Golden Eagles have wins this season against the likes of Purdue, Oregon State, Baylor, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can get up to $150 in bonus bets . Create your new FanDuel account today, bet $5 and get $250 in bonus bets back if that first bet wins.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!