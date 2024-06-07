Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings Ahead of Another Official Visit Weekend Around the Country (6/7)
Things are going to be heating up around the world of college football recruiting over the next few weeks.
June is a big month for official visits before the calendar turns to July and teams start preparing for fall camp and the 2024 season. This will be a month where there are a lot of commitments around the country.
For Georgia Tech, they are earned three commitments last weekend. Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson, three-star safety Rasean Dinkins, and three-star running back JP Powell all became a part of the Yellow Jackets class last weekend and Brent Key's team is gearing up for another big weekend. The other big piece of recruiting news for Georgia Tech was that they made the top five for five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. That would be a massive addition to the class if Georgia Tech were to close out that recruitiment and land one of the best players in the country.
Heading into this weekend of official visits, Clemson sits on top of the ACC recruiting rankings.
Now, it should be mentioned that it is still early in the process and these rankings are going to change over the next few weeks and in the coming months. As of right now though, Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are leading the ACC.
Syracuse, Stanford, and Wake Forest have racked up commitments early in the process and they are sitting right behind the Tigers. Two big-time recruiting programs, Miami and Florida State, have not gotten many commitments yet, but they are going to be worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks. SMU, Virginia, and North Carolina sit near the top right now, but can they hold on?
There is still a long way to go, but here is how things stand in the ACC heading into this weekend (rankings are courtesy of 247Sports):
1. Clemson
2. Syracuse
3. Stanford
4. Wake Forest
5. SMU
6. Virginia
7. North Carolina
8. Duke
9. Miami
10. Louisville
11. Cal
12. Boston College
13. Georgia Tech
14. Florida State
15. Virginia Tech
16. Pitt
17. NC State