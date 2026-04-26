Georgia Tech DB Clayton Powell-Lee Receives a Rookie Minicamp Invite From The Atlanta Falcons

Former Georgia Tech safety Clayton Powell-Lee has found his home at the next level. Powell-Lee is going to be staying in Atlanta and getting an invite to Falcons Rookie Minicamp.

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Powell-Lee was a player that stepped on the field when he was a true freshman back in 2022 and he played entirely through the first part of the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech.

This past season for Georgia Tech, Powell-Lee finished third on the team and first among defensive backs with 65 tackles, tied for fourth on the team with two pass breakups and tied for the team lead with a forced fumble.

During the 2024 season, he ranked fourth on the team with 53 tackles, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss and also had a fumble recovery, three pass breakups and a QB hurry. During his sophomore season in 2023, Powell-Lee tied for second on the team with 69 tackles. He also tallied an interception and two pass breakups and recorded at least three tackles in 12-of-13 games and five or more stops in 8-of-13 contests.

Going back to 2022, Powell-Lee finished third in voting for 2022 ACC Rookie of the Year and played in all 12 games (primarily on special teams until Game 5) and started six of the final seven games of the season at free safety. Despite being a starter for just half the season, he finished fifth on the team with 48 tackles and tied for first in the ACC and third nationally with three fumble recoveries.

Powell-Lee was one of the most experienced safeties in the draft this year and that is going to be an asset at the next level.

How does Georgia Tech replace him?

Georgia Tech is losing a lot of experience at the safety spot and they are going to have to rely on some players that have not played a ton of football, but they are talented.

Sophomore Tae Harris a name that Yellow Jackets fans know well and alongside Fenix Felton, Savion RIley, and true freshman Kealan Jones, this is going to be a relatively inexperienced safety room outside of Riley, who struggled to stay healthy last season.

There is talent for sure and new safeties coach Vinnie Sunseri is going to have an interesting job on his hands this season with this group.

Powell-Lee played a huge role in the turnaround of this program and now he is going to get a chance to compete at the highest level.