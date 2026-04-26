Former Georgia Tech DB Rodney Shelley Signs An Undrafted Free Agent Deal With The LA Chargers

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Rodney Shelley has found his NFL home. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Shelley is going to be signing with the Los Angeles Chargers to continue his football career.

Georgia Tech corner Rodney Shelley to #Chargers per a source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2026

Steady Presence

Shelley had seen game action for Georgia Tech as soon as his true freshman season in 2022 and he began to gain notice after his work at Georgia Tech's Pro Day last month.

Shelley ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds (would have been tied for fifth among cornerbacks at this year’s NFL Combine) and a 4.25 20-yard shuttle (would have been fourth among CBs at the Combine), and posted a 37-inch vertical jump. With Falcons president of football Matt Ryan and general manager Ian Cunningham in attendance, along with numerous other high-level executives and decision makers, Shelley put on his best performance.

He played in 11 games and made seven starts at cornerback, and despite missing the first two games of the season due to injury, he led the team with two interceptions and five passes defended, while tying for the team lead with three pass breakups.

For the 2025 season, Shelley earned a 68.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including a 79.6 tackling grade. He was the 8th highest graded defender overall according to PFF.

In 2024, Shelley saw action in 11 games, including starts in the final four games of the regular season and tied for second on the team with four pass breakups

Shelley saw action in 23 combined games across his first two seasons and made his first start towards the end of the 2023 season.

How will Georgia Tech repalce him?

Like Ahmari Harvey, Clayton Powell-Lee, and Omar Daniels, Georgia Tech is going to miss the leadership and experience that Shelley brought, not to mention his speed.

However, Georgia Tech did good work in the transfer portal and still has talent at cornerback. The big addition was former Alabama cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, who is already one of the top athletes on the team. Georgia Tech CB coach Kobie Jones spoke highly of Mbakwe this spring and he has a chance to be a special player for the Yellow Jackets:

“So, when Bak got in the portal, obviously, I needed him, right? Because we have a great relationship. I've been recruiting him since I was at IMG. Obviously, he didn't come down to IMG with me, but it's actually a funny story. So, obviously, I was recruiting IMG. He never comes. I go to Alabama, and he texts me. He looked like I recruited you because he was already committed to Alabama at the same time. We have a great relationship, man. Obviously, like when he got in the portal, it was priority number one to me to get him because I know the talent he has, and I know what he can bring to this team, not only on the field, but just the energy he brings. He always has a smile on his face. He has great energy. He uplifts everybody in the room every time he steps in the room. So, that was a no-brainer for me.”