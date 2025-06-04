Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: Georgia Tech Looks To Make Move Up In June
The calendar has flipped to June and the biggest recruiting months of the year for College Football are here. June and July are when a large number of commitments happen and classes start to take shape.
Georgia Tech had its first host of official visitors this past weekend and has three new additions to the class. Running back Xavier Rucker and wide receivers Darnell Collins and Jeremy Winston. Six of Georgia Tech's seven commitments are from the state of Georgia, which should come as no surprise given how much time and resources head coach Brent Key has put into recruiting in-state talent. Right now, Georgia Tech's class ranks 49th in the country and 11th in the ACC. Keep in mind it is still very early in the process.
Early on, most of the commitments were on the defensive side of the ball, including three in the secondary.
Four-star cornerback Jaedyn Terry, three-star cornerback Traeviss Stevenson, and three star cornerback Ladarrious Crumity are all on-board the Yellow Jackets class right now and it is a strong start for first-year cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones, who has brought a lot of energy to the recruiting trail so far during his time on The Flats.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Terry's commitment earlier in March:
"This past season for Manchester, Terry finished with 34 tackles, nine pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a sack. One of his best games of the season came against Wilcox County, where he finished with eight tackles and three pass deflections. He also showcased how elite of a cornerback he can be against Marion County in a shutdown effort, recording two interceptions in the game. Manchester held them to a season-low six points.
According to the 247Sports composite, Terry is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 31 cornerback, the No. 45 player in Georgia, and the No. 357 player nationally. He was donned a four-star in early March by the recruiting platform. He also received a four-star ranking from Rivals just the day prior.
Georgia Tech has made no mistake in recruiting the defensive back position at a high level and is already adding high-end prospects to their secondary in this 2026 cycle. It is still very early but you have to love what you are seeing from the Yellow Jackets and how they are recruiting the defensive back position.
So what is Georgia Tech getting in Jaedyn Terry? Think a shutdown yet ballhawk cornerback with a great range of skills. Someone who can take a receiver out of the game and is also very good at run support. Terry, although a four-star is very underrated and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. The No. 32 rating doesn’t do him justice. With his 6’3 and 175-pound frame, his length and athleticism, and overall skillset allow him to eat up space with him and the receiver and attack the ball without impeding the progress of the route. He comes from a talented background and family. He is a cousin of former five-star prospect Justus Terry, who is now at Texas."
More official visit weekends are on the horizon and Georgia Tech is looking to follow up last year's class with another strong showing as they continue to accumulate talent under Key. Right now, Clemson sits on top of the rankings, but Miami might be a school to watch after landing five star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Mario Cristobal has had the ACC's top recruiting class in each year he has been the head coach and they will be in the mix again.
ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (as of 6/4, courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Clemson
2. Louisville
3. Miami
4. SMU
5. Syracuse
6. North Carolina
7. Cal
8. Boston College
9. Florida State
10. Stanford
11. Georgia Tech
12. Duke
13. Pitt
14. NC State
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Wake Forest