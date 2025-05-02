Updated ACC Football Recruiting Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech At The Start of May?
The month of May is here and that means summer is right around the corner. Summer is prime recruiting territory in college football and most classes around the country are going to be former over the next three months right before the 2025 season will begin.
While recruiting is going to start heating up, it is still early and some classes are still forming, which is the case with Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have attacked the secondary in the early going of the recruiting cycle, but still have plenty of holes left to fill until the early signing period arrives.
Right now, Georgia Tech has three commitments and they are all in the secondary. Four-star cornerback Jaedyn Terry, three-star cornerback Traeviss Stevenson, and three star cornerback Ladarrious Crumity are all on-board the Yellow Jackets class right now and it is a strong start for first-year cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones, who has brought a lot of energy to the recruiting trail so far during his time on The Flats.
Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down Terry's commitment earlier in March:
"This past season for Manchester, Terry finished with 34 tackles, nine pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a sack. One of his best games of the season came against Wilcox County, where he finished with eight tackles and three pass deflections. He also showcased how elite of a cornerback he can be against Marion County in a shutdown effort, recording two interceptions in the game. Manchester held them to a season-low six points.
According to the 247Sports composite, Terry is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 31 cornerback, the No. 45 player in Georgia, and the No. 357 player nationally. He was donned a four-star in early March by the recruiting platform. He also received a four-star ranking from Rivals just the day prior.
Georgia Tech has made no mistake in recruiting the defensive back position at a high level and is already adding high-end prospects to their secondary in this 2026 cycle. It is still very early but you have to love what you are seeing from the Yellow Jackets and how they are recruiting the defensive back position.
So what is Georgia Tech getting in Jaedyn Terry? Think a shutdown yet ballhawk cornerback with a great range of skills. Someone who can take a receiver out of the game and is also very good at run support. Terry, although a four-star is very underrated and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. The No. 32 rating doesn’t do him justice. With his 6’3 and 175-pound frame, his length and athleticism, and overall skillset allow him to eat up space with him and the receiver and attack the ball without impeding the progress of the route. He comes from a talented background and family. He is a cousin of former five-star prospect Justus Terry, who is now at Texas."
Again, it is early and the Yellow Jackets only have three commitments, but Georgia Tech's class currently ranks 12th in the ACC and 63rd in the country. Clemson currently sits at the top with the No. 3 overall class in the country. Syracuse, North Carolina, Louisville, and Miami make up the top five. Wake Forest is the only school in the ACC without a commitment.
ACC Football Recruiting Rankings (as of 5/2, courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Clemson
2. Syracuse
3. North Carolina
4. Louisville
5, Miami
6. Boston College
7. Florida State
8. SMU
9. Stanford
10. Cal
11. Duke
12. Georgia Tech
13. Pitt
14. Virginia
15. NC State
16. Virginia Tech
Additional Links
2026 Three Star LB Billy Weivoda Remains High On The Yellow Jackets & Is Having A Good Spring
Former Georgia Tech Running Back Anthony Carrie Reveals Transfer Decision
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Send Out Latest Batch Of Offers As Spring Tour Begins