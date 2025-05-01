Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Send Out Latest Batch Of Offers As Spring Tour Begins
The Georgia Tech staff is out and exploring the crop of talent for the Yellow Jackets over the next few years. It will be a busy few weeks for position coaches as they try and land and create relationships with players from all over the country. The running back room, which is already solid for the 2025 season, saw overs get handed out by RB coach Norval McKenzie. Let’s take a look at some of the notable offers sent out today.
Allatoona RB Xavier Rucker- Rucker is one of the hidden gem players that fly under the radar, but consistently puts in work and is beginning to see the fruits of his labor. He picked up one of his biggest offers out of 12 on Thursday morning when RB coach Norval McKenzie visited Rucker and extended a Yellow Jacket offer. Rucker finished his junior season with 1,135 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also the leading receiver for the Buccaneers, finishing with 17 catches for 281 yards. Rucker averaged 126 yards per game and was a go-to player on offense for Allatoona in 2024.
Peachtree Ridge RB Sedric Addison- This past season for the Lions he rushed for 774 yards and nine touchdowns. He had one of his best games in the first round of the playoffs against North Atlanta High School, rushing for 101 yards on just 12 carries. He split carries this past season with Bryce Green. You saw Addison take that next step in his career and really take advantage of his opportunities, especially in big games. He got better as the season wore on.
A thing to watch is if he will lock in an official visit with the Yellow Jackets. They have three running backs already scheduled to visit. So far, Addision has official visits set to Kansas State (May 29th) and Boston College (June 6th)
Williamson (AL) DT/DE DeMarcus Dale Brown- Brown is a youngster coming out of the 2028 class and just played his true freshman season. You wouldn’t be able to tell by watching his tape, as he looks like a veteran player who has been playing varsity for years. His stats tell the full story. Brown had a dominant freshman season for Williamson, who finished 10-2 this past season. He finished with 90 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 20 QB hurries, 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception. One of his best games came against Wayne County, where he finished with 12 tackles, four quarterback hurries, three tackles for loss, and a sack. Brown is someone that can play the 3 technique, the EDGE, or defensive tackles position. He eats up space and makes a living in the backfield for opposing teams. It is good that the Defensive End coach, Kyle Pope, got on Brown early. He is certainly a player who will be ranked when the 2028 rankings come out.
