2026 Three Star LB Billy Weivoda Remains High On The Yellow Jackets & Is Having A Good Spring
The interest remains high for 2026 linebacker prospect Billy Weivoda with the Yellow Jackets. I got the chance to catch up with him at Milton Spring practice, and he talked about some of the schools he likes in his recruitment.
“I like Liberty, Georgia Tech and Memphis. Just schools that have been treating me like a priority. I want a school where I can get developed at not only on the field but off the field and as a person, also education. I am looking towards those schools,” said Weivoda.
He talked about his relationship with Coach Darius Eubanks and Coach Kyle Pope being special and why he likes the Yellow Jackets.
“When Coach Darius Eubanks was at Georgia Southern, he moved to Georgia Tech. That was kind of shocking to me. Coach Eubanks offered me at Georgia Southern. The relationship I have with Coach Eubanks and Coach Pope is special. I like the energy I can bring, and Georgia Tech is going to be a great program this year."
Here is more on Weivoda and what he has accomplished in his career with the Milton Eagles.
“Weivoda comes from a winning program at Milton that is the two-time defending state champions. Weivoda had a breakout junior season, finishing with 89 tackles, 18 QB hurries, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, three blocked punts, and two fumble recoveries. One of his best performances came during the postseason when he finished with three sacks in five games. In the state championship game against Hughes, he finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks, and that wasn’t even his best game.”
“One of his best games came against Blessed Trinity, a notable program in the Peach State. He wrecked the game, finishing with eight tackles and 3.5 sacks. Weivoda set career highs in every category last season, proving he is one of the better outside linebackers/edge rushers in the state. He knows the job isn’t finished and is ready to take the next step in his game.”
So what makes him special?
“I am a playmaker. If you put me out there, I am going to go make a play. That is what I bring to a program. I like winning, and that is what I am bringing to the team and greatness,” said Weivoda.
Weivoda would certainly be a great addition to the Yellow Jackets program. He has some juice about him and is a player who can take over a game. I’ve seen in person a few times over the course of his career, and he can be a terror. He always rises to the occasion and big games and makes plays for his team, and because of it, he is a two-time state champion with the Milton Eagles. He comes from a winning program and had to wait his turn with such a crowded team. The key is he was ready for his moment and flourished with his opportunities and because of that, he has made a name for himself. His recruitment will be one to watch moving forward.
