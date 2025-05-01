Former Georgia Tech Running Back Anthony Carrie Reveals Transfer Decision
After entering the transfer portal earlier this spring, former Georgia Tech running back Anthony Carrie has revealed his new transfer destination. Carrie is headed back to the state of Florida to play for Florida International. He announced the decision on his social media earlier this afternoon.
Coming out of high school, Carrie was ranked as a four-star prospect and was one of the biggest gets for the Yellow Jackets at the time, especially in the 2024 class. He was ranked as the No. 28 RB, No. 50 player in Florida, and the No. 386 recruit nationally.
Here is more from 247Sports Scouting Analyst Andrew Ivins on Anthony Carrie coming out of high school:
"Well-built running back prospect with solid vision, quick feet, and impressive balance. Averaged 6.9 yards per carry his final three years at the prep level, totaling 3,151 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns in 28 games. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and hovering around 195 pounds. Should be able to eventually tack on more mass once lifting in a college weight room. Scoots past would-be tacklers with his initial burst after evading them with swift cuts. Isn’t afraid of contact, and tends to hit the hole with a full head of steam. Might lack a true top-end gear, but has proven to be rather creative at the second level, and will do his best to fight for yardage. Wasn’t targeted a bunch out of the backfield while at Carrollwood Day, but has flashed as a pass catcher on the offseason circuit, which suggests that he can play all three downs if he figures out how to fend off juiced-up college defensive linemen. Should be viewed as a well-rounded ball carrier with a good feel for the position that will have a chance to make an impact on Saturdays."
Georgia Tech has a crowded running back room with Jamal Haynes, Penn Transfer Malachi Hosley, Trelain Maddox, Chad Alexander, and freshmen J.P. Powell and Shane Marshall.
Earlier in the spring, Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner was discussing the depth of the position and how much he loved what they had in the room:
"Well I think this is the deepest we've been, since we've been here in the running back room. Extremely, probably the most fired up. Obviously, Norv's done a great job of going out recruiting. Again, recruiting the right kind of guys, getting those guys in here. I think he's one of the best teachers of the running back position in the country, if not the best. And we're lucky to have him, but back to the room. Malachi's shown a lot of promise the last two days. Tralain, he's a guy we think that can be a completely different dimension than what we've had. We just got to get him over the hump mentally. And the other guy is Daylon Gordon, right? No one wants to ever talk about him. But every time he carries the ball for us in practice, he gains yards. So he's a guy that we're excited about. JP Powell is a freshman, still learning the offense. He's showing signs all off season to be extremely explosive. And again, I think we're really deep there. Anthony Carrie played a little bit for us last year. So we're excited about the whole room. And there's a lot of competition going on in there. And I think it's going to be really good for Jamal. Allow him to do some other stuff this spring. Get those guys some reps using Jamal in a different way. Because Jamal is extremely versatile. So we're always trying to find the most of players we can to get on the field and if it's more two -back this year it's more two -back."
