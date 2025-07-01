Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech After Crucial Month of June?
June has come and gone, and it is officially July. Georgia Tech currently has a top 40 class in 2026 as we enter a critical stretch in recruiting. Rivals updated their Industry Team Rankings on Tuesday, heading into a busy month of July, which will be headlined by a number of recruits from around the country.
Per the ranking, Georgia Tech is ranked No. 39 overall and the No. 9 team in the ACC according to the rankings. Georgia Tech sits behind Clemson, Miami, Florida State, SMU, North Carolina, California, Pittsburgh, and Louisville. The Yellow Jackets have one four-star prospect in DB Jaedyn Terry in the 2026 class and 14 three-stars. Georgia Tech also has Traeviss Stevenson, who is a notable recruit who received a bump in his ranking via 247Sports.
The Yellow Jackets finished No. 24 last season according to the Rivals ranking. They are 15 spots from their ranking from 2025, which saw the Yellow Jackets land six four-star prospects.
July could bring some success for the Yellow Jackets as big commitments are on the way in Chris Carbin and Freddie Wilson. Georgia Tech is also in the running for three-star TE Nathan Agyemang. All of these recruits are expected to make a decision this upcoming week.
While some fans could be concerned about the current ranking, the Yellow Jackets pulled off major flips in November and December a season ago that included Tae Harris, who was the No. 3 safety in the country, and four-star Peyton Joseph, which strengthened their class and helped them finish with a top 25 class. Another big flip before those months was the flip of Christian Garrett, who was a former Georgia Bulldog commit before flipping to the Yellow Jackets.
Head coach Brent Key has brought significant change to the recruiting classes for the Yellow Jackets, positioning them consistently in the top 40. I think you could see the same thing happen in the 2026 class with the Yellow Jackets making some flips in December and bringing in some top recruits, especially if they have a successful season in 2025.