Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech Nearly Halfway Through July?
We are almost halfway through the month of July and most recruiting classes across the country have begun to take shape. After a busy month of June, where is Georgia Tech?
The Yellow Jackets currently sit ninth in the ACC behind Miami, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, Louisville, Syracuse, and Stanford. According to the Rivals ranking, Georgia Tech has just one four-star and 18 three-star prospects in this class. The lone four-star is Jaedyn Terry from Manchester High School. Spruce Creek’s Freddie Wilson is the highest-ranking three-star on the team with an 88.47 grade and a top 500 national ranking.
If we compare the 2025 class, the Yellow Jackets had the No. 4 Class in the ACC, sitting just behind Miami, Florida State, and Clemson. The Yellow Jackets had six four-stars and 18 three-stars. Notable players in that class included OL Josh Petty, DB Tae Harris, DB Dalen Penson, and OL Peyton Joseph.
So, how does Georgia Tech move up the ladder and climb up into a top-five ranking again? Well, it starts with keeping some of the top guys home. Georgia Tech has done a good job with recruiting in the state and getting underrated guys with huge upside to come to the Flats and be a part of something special that they are building. The Yellow Jackets need more elite blue chip recruits like Tyriq Green, who will announce his decision soon, Craig Dandridge, who would be an instant playmaker for the Yellow Jackets as a freshman but chose the Bulldogs, and Amari Latimer, who in my opinion is a top 3 running back in the 2026 class.
Some notable recruiting losses that Georgia Tech has had over the past couple of weeks are Lasiah Jackson, who committed to Stanford over Georgia Tech, giving the Cardinals the edge in that ACC recruiting battle. EDGE Dre Quinn is another who picked the Tigers over the Yellow Jackets in a recruiting battle. Although Georgia Tech isn’t in the finalists to land Blake Stewart, he would be a great safety pickup for the Yellow Jackets and would bolster the class.
There is still time with it only being July. Recruiting isn’t over until December, so Georgia Tech has time. The season will be a good way to continue to show prospects that Georgia Tech is here to stay and a program worth playing for. The Yellow Jackets have notable games against Colorado, Clemson, Georgia, and Pittsburgh. What better way to show the country, the Yellow Jackets are becoming an elite program