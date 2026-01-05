10 Best Available QB Options For Georgia Tech Remaining In The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech is still in search of a quarterback in the transfer portal. One piece of the puzzle was solved when the Yellow Jackets hired George Godsey as their offensive coordinator. Now, they have to find a quarterback to complete their room for the 2026 season. Let's take a look at who is still available that makes sense for Georgia Tech.

Sam Leavitt

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best available quarterback in the transfer portal has a 98 overall rating per 247Sports. He has a vast amount of experience and is one of the few quarterbacks available who has won a conference championship, been to the playoffs and won. He would be a great option for Georgia Tech, but would probably be too expensive for the Yellow Jackets. Leavitt has thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career.

Beau Pribula

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Pribula is probably the most viable option for Georgia Tech that would make the most sense. He has SEC playing experience on his resume and showed that he can lead a team to good stats and play at a high level. He led the Tigers to a 6-2 record before he got injured.

Here is more on Pribula and a deeper dive into his numbers when I analyzed him earlier in December.

“However, Pribula is highly ranked, according to several transfer portal rankings. Pribula is ranked as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and has an overall rating of 89 coming into the portal. On3 ranks Pribula higher as a four-star prospect. He is rated as the No.9 QB and the No.35 player in the portal. On3 gives Pribula a 91.22 rating.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Pribula finished with a 76.2 offensive grade and a 73.5 passing grade. An area where he thrived was in the short passing game (0-9 yards). He operated 44.6% of the time from the short area. He completed 81% of his passes from this area of the field and registered his best grade, which was an 81.0 passing grade. Pribula threw for the majority of his yards on the season, with 899 passing yards and five touchdowns coming from less than 10 yards.”

Anthony Colandrea

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) pitches the ball against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

It has been reported that Anthony Colandrea is on campus for a visit with the Yellow Jackets today. Colandrea played for UNLV and had a productive 2025 campaign, throwing for 3,469 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has some experience playing in the ACC, starting his career with the Virginia Cavaliers, where he spent two seasons. Colandrea gives the Yellow Jackets a viable option and one that they can lean on as they go through their transition.

Luke Kromenhoek

Nov 30, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Luke Kromenhoek (14) before a game against the Florida Gators at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

A quarterback who is looking for an opportunity to play. Kromenhoek played his high school football in Georgia at Benedictine, where he became a four-star prospect. He would be able to come back to his home state and potentially compete for a spot. He has thrown for 575 yards and three touchdowns in his career. I think the hunger of wanting to earn a starting role would motivate him and make him want to play at a high level.

DJ Lagway

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) leaves the field after beating Florida State 40-21 during an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A supremely talented quarterback who has played experience and has played in the SEC. Georgia Tech is not currently in the race or heavily pursuing Lagway, but he is still a top QB on the board. Lagway has thrown for 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his career, but needs the right coaches and players in front of him to have success. Here is more on Lagway.

"The one thing he brings is his ability to improvise and make big plays. It’s also a double-edged sword because those same spectacular plays he can make can also lead to interceptions and bad plays down the field. Lagway has the talent to be an elite quarterback in college, but his production hasn’t been at that level yet."

Dylan Raiola

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets the team as the walk into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola has played a lot of football in his career and was a productive starter for Nebraska during his two seasons. He had a number of big wins in his career and led Nebraska back to relevance in college football. He unfortunately went down with a broken fibula that derailed his 2025 season. He still finished with 2,000 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Here is more on Raiola and what he improved from his freshman to his sophomore season.

“Raiola has two years of playing experience at Nebraska and started as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers after playing his final collegiate season with the Buford Wolves. He was very productive with the Cornhuskers, throwing for 4,819 yards and 31 touchdowns. In his final season with Nebraska, he improved his completion percentage from 67.1% to 72.4% and his touchdowns from 13 to 18. As a passer, Raiola has all the tools, but the injury could limit him somewhat, as he was predominantly a player from inside the pocket.”

Deuce Knight

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) run in for a touchdown on the first play of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A former five-star prospect who will be heavily coveted in the portal. The former Auburn Tiger threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He also completed 68% of his passes. He didn’t play a lot with the Tigers because of Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels being in front of him, but he played well in his opportunity against Mercer. Knight threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns, completing 75% of his passes. He would be a great young option for Georgia Tech.

AJ Hill

Memphis’ AJ Hill (3) throws the ball during practice at the Billy J Murphy Athletic Complex at the University of Memphis on August 1, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill is from Georgia and was a big-time quarterback coming out of high school, being a four-star prospect. He got a chance to play some in his freshman year due to injuries to the quarterback position. Hill threw for 223 yards and 1 touchdown in 2025. He is a young, strong-armed quarterback who can make big throws, escape and improvise. It would be an intriguing option for Georgia Tech if there is interest there.

Aidan Chiles

Nov 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Chiles has played big time football in the Big 10 for the Spartans and has a lot of experience. Chiles has thrown for 4,116 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career. Here is more on him as a potential option.

“Chiles is also a very capable runner as a quarterback and could help in that area. With the Spartans, he rushed for 227 yards and six touchdowns. There were a number of key downs and situations that the Spartans leaned on his rushing ability to pick up first downs. His best game on the ground came against Youngstown State, where he rushed for a season-high 76 yards.

To be frank, he would probably be a short-term option for the Yellow Jackets. They would probably have another starter after the 2026 season. It helps the Yellow Jackets because it allows guys like Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Cole Bergeron to get another year under their belts and gain more experience, which is invaluable.”

Jake Merklinger

Tennessee quarterback Jake Merklinger (12) and Tennessee wide receiver Amari Jefferson (81) smile after a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., September 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Merklinger is another stud from the peach state who played at Calvary Day High School, who was a four-star prospect coming out of prep football. He played sparingly at Tennessee, finishing his Volunteers career with 221 yards and two touchdowns on a 57.6% completion rate. He had his best game against East Tennessee State, throwing for 118 yards and two touchdowns. Another player with a lot of potential who could come in and compete for a starting role. He would be a good piece to bring in for the Yellow Jackets who are talented with a lot of upside.

