2023 Athlete Che Ojarikre on Official Visit to Georgia Tech this Weekend

Georgia Tech will be hosting one of their top 2023 targets this weekend

Recently, Georgia Tech offered Che Ojarikre, an athlete from Denmark High School and it did not take long for the Yellow Jackets coaching staff to be able to get him on an official visit. This weekend, Ojarikre will be in Atlanta to visit Georgia Tech and this could be a good sign that this recruitment is trending in the right direction for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is still searching for their first commitment in the class of 2023 and they are going to have to compete with some in-state schools for Ojarikre. Georgia Southern and Georgia State have also offered recently, as has Troy.

Georgia Tech has a chance to jump in the lead for the talented athlete if all goes well this weekend.

