2024 ACC Power Rankings: Preseason
The 2024 College Football season is less than two weeks from beginning and an ACC conference game is going to highlight week zero. Georgia Tech and Florida State are going to face off in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 24 and the winner of that game is going to have some early momentum in the ACC race.
Heading into the season, there does not seem to be a clear-cut favorite in the conference. Florida State is the defending champ, but they are replacing a lot of talent on offense. Clemson has an elite defense, but questions about the quarterback position could keep the Tigers from getting to the title game. Miami has arguably the best roster in the ACC, but they have coaching concerns and the Hurricanes have not been able to meet lofty expectations in the past. Could a team like NC State, Virginia Tech, Louisville, or Georgia Tech emerge as a dark horse this year? It is also the first year with newcomers SMU, Cal, and Stanford.
Here is how I see the conference heading into the season.
17. Wake Forest (2023 record 4-8)
Wake Forest has been one of the most consistent teams in the ACC under Dave Clawson, but they stumbled to a 4-8 record last season. Going into the year, I don't have a ton of confidence about this team and the direction they are headed. Is Hank Bachmeier an upgrade over Mitch Griffis at quarterback? That is going to be the biggest question for the Demon Deacons. They have a chance for some wins with games against NC A&T, Virginia, Duke, Louisiana, UConn, and Stanford, so there are opportunities for wins, but this team has its work cut out for them.
16. Duke (2023 record 8-5)
The Blue Devils had a good run of success under Mike Elko, but he is now the head coach at Texas A&M. Not only that, but defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is now at Georgia Tech and Duke lost several impact players to the transfer portal. Former Miami head coach and Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is now the head coach at Duke and he is going to have his work cut out for him this year. Texas transfer Maalik Murphy has a chance to be something special at the quarterback position, but there are a lot of questions about Duke going into the year and their ACC schedule is tough. There is a chance to start fast with four winnable non-conference games, but Duke is going to have to pull a couple of upsets if they want to get back to a bowl game.
15. Stanford (2023 Record 3-9)
It was a rough first season for head coach Troy Taylor, but this team has a chance to be better than people think. The Cardinal have a stud at receiver with Elic Ayomanor and there is nowhere to go but up on the defensive side of the ball for Stanford after having one of the worst defenses in the country last year. A bowl game might be too much to ask this year, but if they can find a way to upset TCU in the first game, they might have a chance.
14. Virginia (2023 Record 3-9)
This is going to be a big year for Tony Elliott at UVA. The first two seasons have been disappointing and it feels like he needs to show that progress is being made, which at times, they did last year. The Cavaliers found a way to beat North Carolina and took Miami to overtime last year, but were not consistent. How the quarterback position sorts itself out might be the biggest key to UVA's potential success this year.
13. Pitt (2023 Record 3-9)
Just three years ago, Pitt won the ACC and then followed it up with a solid nine win season before cratering last year with a 3-9 record because of a horrible offense. Since having Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison in 2021, the Panthers have gotten worse on that side of the ball and the uncertainity at the QB position has them starting this year low in the power rankings. Pat Narduzzi has proven to be a good coach and I think they could easily outperform this ranking, but they have a lot of questions to answer first, particularly on offense.
12. Boston College (2023 Record 6-6)
Bill O'Brien is set to enter his first season at Boston College and this is an interesting team going into 2024. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos is one of the best runners in the ACC, but will he develop enough as a passer for Boston College to take a step forward? The schedule has challenges, including a Labor Day night matchup with Florida State and a non-conference game vs Missouri, who might be a contender in the SEC. A bowl game would be huge for O'Brien in year one.
11. Syracuse (2023 Record 6-7)
Syracuse is another ACC school with a first-year head coach and they have remade their roster through the transfer portal and have arguably the ACC's easiest schedule. Ohio State transfer quarterback Kyle McCord could be a massive upgrade for the offense and they are getting Oronde Gadsden back on offense and he could be an all-conference player. The non-conference schedule has a chance to give Syracuse four wins and this could be a real sleeper in the ACC if things go perfectly.
10. Cal (2023 Record 6-7)
Cal is a team that I think is flying under the radar in 2024 and could be better than people think. Running back Jaydn Ott is arguably the top running back in the conference and the offense showed some progress last season. Head coach Justin Wilcox usually produces a good defense, but the schedule does produce challenges for the Golden Bears. Games against Miami, Auburn, and Florida State will be a huge challenge. Watch out for Cal this season as a potential upset team in a few games and I think they make a bowl game.
9. North Carolina (2023 record 8-5)
The Tar Heels are a hard team to figure out for this season. On one hand, they have one of the easiest schedules in the ACC, but on the other, they have underachieved for the past three seasons despite having NFL-caliber quarterbacks leading the way. The defense is a huge question mark, as it has been among the ACC's worst since Mack Brown arrived in 2019. The running game should be strong with Omarion Hampton and a strong tight end group. If Texas A&M transfer QB Max Johnson plays well and the defense improves a lot, this could be a surprise team, but I don't have a lot of confidence in that happening.
8. SMU (2023 record 11-3)
Of the three newcomers, SMU is being talked about as the team ready to have the most success. They won the AAC last season and have a talented roster returning for this upcoming season. The ACC schedule is also favorable, with the toughest games being against Florida State and Louisville. I think this team is going to go through an adjustment period though with upgrading to a new conference, which is always a challenge.
7. Georgia Tech (2023 Record 7-6)
Brent Key had a very good first season for the Yellow Jackets and now they bring back nine starters from one of the ACC's best offenses. There is a lot to like about this team going into the year, with quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, a deep wide receiver group, and an offensive line that helped Georgia Tech lead the ACC in rushing last season. The concerns are about the other side of the ball and the schedule. Will a new defensive coaching staff and transfer portal additions be enough to fix the defense? If the answer is yes, this team could be very dangerous in 2024.
6. Louisville (2023 Record 10-4)
The Cardinal got to the ACC championship in year one under Jeff Brohm and are looking to return this season. A lot of that could depend on the health of transfer quarterback Tyler Shough, who is talented, but has been unable to stay healthy at Oregon or Texas Tech. The wide receiver group is talented and the defense should be one of the ACC's best. Louisville did lose two potential impact transfers when Penny Boone and Tyler Baron decided to go elsewhere, but this team could get back to the ACC title game.
5. Virginia Tech (2023 Record 7-6)
It seems like things have been building for Brent Pry and Virginia Tech for the 2024 season. They return the most production in the country, have a dynamic dual-threat quarterback with Kyron Drones, a strong running game, and a very good defense, as well as a favorable schedule. The only two games that the Hokies might be underdogs is against Miami on the road and Clemson at home. Find a way to split those games and take care of business in the other games and Virginia Tech could be looking at an ACC title game bid.
4. NC State (2023 Record 9-4)
The Wolfpack have been a very good and consistent program under Dave Doeren, but have not been able to break through in a big way to get them to an ACC Championship game or double-digit season. Could this be the year? If Coastal Carolina transfer QB Grayson McCall can be a big upgrade at the positionand the offense clicks, it is possible. The defense should be strong, even with losing linebacker Peyton Wilson and K.C. Concepcion is one of the best receivers in the country. The schedule is also favorable, witht the Wolfpack avoiding Miami and Florida State. The week two game vs Tennessee could be very telling.
3. Clemson (2023 record 9-4)
The Tigers have been the dominant program in the ACC for the past decade, but it feels like things are slipping just a little bit. Instead of being the prohibitive favorite in the ACC, Clemson is now just seen as a pretty good team that could win the conference. The things to like about the Tigers this year are running back Phil Mafah, an upgraded receiver group, and an excellent defense. Is quarterback Cade Klubnik good enough to get the Tigers back to the promise land? Assuming Clemson loses to Georgia, can they bounce back and win criticial games vs NC State and Florida State? Clemson is good enough to win the ACC and make the College Football Playoff.
2. Florida State (2023 Record 13-1)
The defending ACC champions have the potential to win the league again, even if I don't think they are as good as last year's team. The defense should be excellent, especially the defensive line and secondary, and the offensive line should be among the best in the ACC. The questions are going to be about quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the passing attack. Uiagalelei is not a consistent quarterback and the receivers are very unproven, meaning Florida State might be more run heavy this year. Mike Norvell is a good coach and excellent offensive playcaller and deserves the benefit of the doubt on offense, but there are questions about this FSU team going into the year.
1. Miami (2023 Record 7-6)
Do I feel confident in this? Absolutely not. Miami has failed to meet expectations year after year and there are serious questions as to whether Mario Crisotbal can get the most out of a talented team.
With that being said, I do think this is the best roster in the ACC and Miami has advantages at very important positions. The talent is undeniable.
Cam Ward is a huge upgrade at quarterback, Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher are the best running back duo in the ACC, the wide reciever group, offensive line, and defensive line are the best in the conference. In terms of the roster, the only real question I have is in the secondary.
The biggest question in the entire ACC this season (in my opinion) is if Cristobal is good enough to get the most out of this group. Miami has a favorable schedule and the most talented roster in the conference. It's put up or shut up time for the Hurricanes.