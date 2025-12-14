Why The Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator Job Is One Of The Most Attractive In The Country

Georgia Tech offensive coordinator position has been a point of emphasis this offseason and is one of the most attractive jobs in college football. The Yellow Jackets have continued to interview targets and candidates for the postion in hopes of making another marquee hire. Let's take a look at why it is the most attractive in college football.

A Recruiting Hotbed

Georgia is flooded with talent, especially in the metro Atlanta area. You look at the success of their rival, Georgia, and they have recruited top players in the state. In the last few cycles, the Yellow Jackets have done a better job of keeping top talent home. Georgia Tech also gives recruits the opportunity to play early. You look at Jordan Allen, Tae Harris, Fenix Felton, and Andre Fuller Jr as guys who saw the field early as freshmen. Georgia, as a state, has also produced a number of high-end blue-chip prospects every year, with major players coming out. In the 2025 cycle alone, it produced Tyler Atkinson (Texas), Xavier Griffin (Alabama), Brayden Rouse (Tennessee), Craig Dandridge (Georgia), Aaron Gregory (Texas A&M), LaDamion Guton (Texas Tech), Jorden Edmonds (Alabama), and Tristian Givens (Texas A&M). That was only a select few of the players I mentioned who are pretty good. With that at your disposal, you will have the talent you need to produce at a high level.

Can Lead to Bigger Opportunities

You look at Buster Faulkner, who coached at Georgia before he came to the Yellow Jackets thrived being able to install his scheme and having full control of the offense. At one point in the year, the Yellow Jackets had the No.1 total offense in the country before they played Pittsburgh. They finished the season with the No.12 total offense, averaging 466.2 yards per game. He left for the offensive coordinator job at Florida. Georgia Tech’s defensive coordinator, Tyler Santucci, received a job from the NFL and went on to become the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens after a season with the Yellow Jackets.

Freedom to run whatever scheme you want + talented players

Head coach Brent Key is pretty hands-off when it comes to coaching the offense besides the weekly meeting. You will have the full freedom to be able to call the offense you want. There are a number of high-caliber players on this current roster where you can thrive. Offensively, you have a stable of young running backs to build around behind Hosley. J.P. Powell and Shane Marshall are extremely talented and will be good players. Freshman phenom Jordan Allen had a big breakout at wide receiver. You also have talented WR Isiah Canion, who continued to emerge as a go-to player on offense. The offensive line is talented as well, with veterans coming back and a mix of young guys. The tight end position will be led by Luke Harpring and whoever Georgia Tech can get in the portal to fill out the position. Regardless, you have the freedom and the talent to have your offense perform at a high level and dominate.

Georgia Tech Uses The Portal At A High Level

The Yellow Jackets are constantly bringing in players to fit the unique scheme of whatever an offensive coordinator needs. This past cycle, they brought in a number of players on offense who played at a high level. Malachi Carney was impressive on the offensive line and was named an All-ACC honorable mention after coming over from South Alabama. Malachi Hosley was a gem of a find from UPENN who eventually became the top running back for the Yellow Jackets this season. They also got great contributions from Eric Rivers and Dean Patterson, who became a key part of the passing game in 2025. They both came over from FIU. Whatever you need to get or acquire in the portal, Georgia Tech has shown that they will go get it and complement you.

All in all, the Georgia Tech offensive coordinator position is very attractive and a place where you can thrive and continue to advance in your career.

