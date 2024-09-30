2024 Bowl Projections: Where is Georgia Tech Projected to Play Heading Into Week Six?
College Football is barreling towards October and everything is starting to heat up. Whether it is the playoff race, conference races, or fights to get into a bowl game, everything is starting to shape up across the country.
Georgia Tech is coming off of a bye week and remains 3-2 coming into their week six matchup and it will be a big game for the Yellow Jackets. Duke is undefeated coming into the game, but this is an opportunity for Georgia Tech to get back on track after their loss to Louisville.
While bowl games are still a ways away, the projections are still coming in and the latest from ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Georgia Tech playing in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (In Dallas) against West Virginia. Georgia Tech and West Virginia have met three times before, with the last game being played in 2007 in the Gator Bowl. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series at 2-1. The Mountaineers are 2-2 this season.
Before they can start thinking about a bowl game though, Georgia Tech has to defeat an unbeaten team at Bobby Dodd Stadium this weekend.
The game will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and will be on the ACC Network. This will be the second time that Georgia Tech has gotten the prime-time kickoff on the ACC Network this season (Georgia State in week one).
The primetime selection is Georgia Tech’s fifth in its last six home games, and the fourth time in that span that it will be featured in the ACC Network’s top-tier 8 p.m. timeslot.
In addition to hosting the primetime game broadcast, Tech will also welcome ACC Network’s ACC PM and The Huddle to its campus for live programming throughout the weekend. ACCN’s set will once again be located on Tech Tower Lawn as part of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party. The Yellow Jackets have been 5-0 since the beginning of last season when The Huddle airs live from the location of a Georgia Tech game.
While the two teams did not face off last year, they are plenty familiar with each other. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series 54-35 and the Yellow Jackets have won the last three meetings, including the last two in Atlanta. The last time that Duke beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta was 2018. Brent Key did get a win vs Duke while he was the interim coach in 2022.