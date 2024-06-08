2024 College Football Odds: Opening Line For Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Matchup Revealed
One of the toughest games on Georgia Tech's 2024 schedule is a neutral site matchup with Notre Dame in Mercedes Benz Stadium. The Fighting Irish come into the season with a high win total and college football playoff expectations around them. While this might be a game that most Notre Dame fans don't have circled right now, it could end up being a tougher test than they think.
While it is only June, the lines for several big games in college football are being revealed. Recently on Caesar's Sportsbook, they released the first line for the matchup between Georgia Tech and Notre Dame and currently the Fighting Irish are going to start off as 13.5-point favorites.
Notre Dame has dominated this series historically. The Fighting Irish are 30-6 all-time vs Georgia Tech and have won the last three matchups against the Yellow Jackets. Their last meeting came in 2021 in South Bend which resulted in a 55-0 victory for Notre Dame. The last time the two teams met in Atlanta was a 31-13 victory for Notre Dame in Bobby Dodd Stadium.
This is going to be a big challenge for Georgia Tech. Notre Dame brought in Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and a new group of talented receivers in hopes of improving their passing attack. The defense should be very good again and the if Notre Dame can replace key players on the offensive line (they usually do), this should be a playoff contender.
Notre Dame's schedule is much lighter than Georgia Tech's, but they do face some challenges leading up to the Oct. 19th matchup. The Fighting Irish start the season off with a trip to College Station to face Texas A&M and also play Louisville a few weeks later. Keep an eye on how Notre Dame plays vs Louisville. Both teams play the Cardinals before Oct. 19th and it will be an interesting measuring stick.
Georgia Tech is going to be facing one of the nation's toughest schedules in 2024 and that starts with the Florida State Seminoles in week zero. According to odds on Caesar's Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is going to be a 13.5-point underdog against the Seminoles.
hat is going to be a huge test for Georgia Tech next fall. The Yellow Jackets might be up for the challenge though thanks to their offense. Quarterback Haynes King, running back Jamal Haynes, and wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr will headline what should be an electric Georgia Tech offense.
Florida State was close to making the college football playoff this season and though they will be losing some key pieces from this year's team, Mike Norvell has done a great job of recruiting and in the portal and will have another ACC contender next year.
I do think that Georgia Tech has a much better chance of winning this game than most realize. Florida State is the more talented team on paper, but there are areas where the Yellow Jackets might have the advantage. I think Haynes King is going to be the best quarterback in this game and having an advantage with the most important position on field is always huge. Georgia Tech's offense is bringing most of its starters back from last season and should be able to hit the ground running in week zero and pick up where they left off when the 2023 season ended.
Tech's defense is going to be able to slow down Florida State's rushing attack. I have question about Florida State's passing attack, but you can count on Norvell having a strong running game on his teams. Georgia Tech was one of the worst teams in the country when it came to stopping the run and if they can't do it in week zero, it is going to be a long afternoon.
Florida State's defense could also pose problems, even for an offense as good as Georgia Tech's. Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr could be the ACC's best pair of pass rushers and FSU might have the ACC's best secondary. It is safe to say that Florida State is a near two-touchdown favorite in this game, but the Yellow Jackets are capable of pulling the upset.
Looking to the next week, it is a different story. Georgia Tech is a 20.5-point favorite on Caesars against the Panthers. This is going to be an interesting matchup, with first-year head coach Dell McGee (formerly the running backs coach at Georgia) taking over the program. Will the Panthers be ready to challenge the Yellow Jackets in this game? We'll see, but I think Georgia Tech is much better on paper and the offense should score plenty of points. The thing I would be interested in seeing is how Georgia Tech plays after the game in Ireland, whether they win or lose. If they win, can they handle the success of beating Florida State and focus the next week? If they lose, can they put the loss behind them and focus on beating Georgia State? This program did lose to Bowling Green as a big favorite last year so they need to prove they can handle being a big favorite.
