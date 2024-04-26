2024 NFL Draft Profile: Georgia Tech Cornerback Myles Sims
The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books and rounds two and three will be held tonight and then four through seven on Saturday. Over the past few years, guys like Jordan Mason, Juanyeh Thomas, and Tyler Davis have gone from later-round pick/undrafted to making impacts on their teams. Could the Yellow Jackets have that kind of player in this year's draft? They have a cornerback in this draft that has played a ton of football and has the size that teams want at that position.
That would be Myles Sims, who hopes to hear his name called at some point this weekend.
Sims was the top-graded defender on Georgia Tech's defense last season according to PFF, finishing with a 74.7 grade on 600 snaps. In coverage, Sims had a good 74.9 grade in coverage and a 67.3 grade in tackling. He helped himself at Georgia Tech's pro day by running a 4.45 40-yard dash and a 4.25 20-yard shuttle.
Last season, Sims was a primary starter at cornerback, starting nine games and posting 37 tackles, five passes defended and an interception. Sims is best when he is in man coverage and can use his size and length against opposing receivers.
At Georgia Tech's pro day, Sims shared his approach to how he is preparing for the NFL:
"Well this is a new level, this is not college so I definitely had to go back to the drawing board and revise some of my goals and set new goals and then multiply them by ten just so I know I am doing my due diligence and just blazing a trail for people to come after me. I know it is a new beginning so I am very spongelike when it comes to new information and very receptive for anything that comes my way and I am just humbly looking to grow."
He also talked about what he is bringing to the next level:
"I can definitely bring perseverance and determination and intellect and intelligence and like I said, a passion to grow and develop."
Sims has a chacne to land with a team this weekend and it will be worth keeping a close eye on. Sims can also play special teams, which will also help his case to make a roster.
More on Sims courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023 (Redshirt Senior):Saw action in 11-of-12 regular-season games with nine starts at cornerback … Ranks fourth on the team in passes defended (5) and pass breakups (4) and is tied for third on the squad in interceptions (1) and fumble recoveries (1) … After being limited by injury and recording just three total tackles over the first three games of the season, had a breakout performance at Wake Forest (Sept. 23) with a career-high 10 tackles in the Yellow Jackets’ 30-16 win … Stuffed the stat sheet with eight tackles, a half-tackle for loss and his first pass breakup of the season in 23-20 win at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) (Oct. 7) … Broke up passes in three-straight games vs. No. 17 North Carolina (Oct. 28), at Virginia (Nov. 4) and at Clemson (Nov. 11) … Also had a tackle for loss and his only interception of the season, which thwarted a Virginia drive in the red zone, in the Yellow Jackets’ 45-17 win at UVA.
2022 (Redshirt Junior):Started all 12 games at cornerback, extending his streak of consecutive starts to 14-straight games … Ranked seventh on the team with 43 tackles … Three pass breakups were tied for third on the squad … Recorded multiple tackles in 11-of-12 games, tallied at least three tackles in 10-of-12 contests and had at least four stops in 7-of-12 games … Recorded his first-career interception and a pass breakup in win over Western Carolina (Sept. 10) … Matched a season-high three times with five tackles against Ole Miss (Sept. 17), at Virginia Tech (Nov. 5) and vs. Miami (Fla.) (Nov. 12) … Had four stops apiece vs. No. 4 Clemson (Sept. 5), at No. 24 Pitt (Oct. 1), vs. Duke (Oct. 8) and at Florida State (Oct. 29) … Had a tackle for loss against Clemson … Member of the official watch lists for the AFCA Good Works Team and Wuerffel Trophy, which both recognize student-athletes for their work in the community … Earned Good Works Team and Wuerffel Trophy nominations for his work with Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army and Jackets Without Borders, Georgia Tech’s May 2022 international service trip to Puerto Rico rebuild homes in areas affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
2021 (Redshirt Sophomore): Saw action in final 11 games of the season and made three starts in the secondary — one at cornerback at Virginia (Oct. 23) and two at nickel vs. No. 6 Notre Dame (Nov. 20) and No. 1 Georgia (Nov. 27) … Totaled 18 tackles, including one for loss, on the season … Tied for second on the team with four pass breakups … Tied for team lead with two fumble recoveries (Sept. 18 at No. 6 Clemson and Nov. 6 at Miami) … After tallying just one tackle over the first four games of the season (at Clemson), recorded 24 over the final eight contests, with multiple stops in six of the last eight games of the campaign … Opened the sizzling back half of the season with three tackles against Pitt (Oct. 2) … Followed that up with five stops in win at Duke (Oct. 9) … Had two stops apiece against UVA and Virginia Tech (Oct. 30) … Notched a career-high seven tackles at Notre Dame … Closed the season with four stops against UGA … Was credited with two pass breakups against Virginia Tech and one apiece against Duke and Virginia.
2020 (Redshirt Sophomore – “Covid Year” – year of eligibility retained):Played in eight games and made the first two starts of his career at cornerback … Started the first two games of the season at Florida State (Sept. 12) and versus UCF (Sept. 19) … Finished the season with 15 tackles (including one for loss) and two pass breakups … Turned in an impressive showing in his first-career start at FSU, recording a season-high five tackles (four solo) and breaking up a pair of passes to help lead Tech to the 16-13 triumph … Recorded four tackles (three solo) in his next start against UCF … Notched a pair of solo tackles against eventual College Football Playoff participant Notre Dame (Oct. 31) … In his final game of the season, had three solo tackles, including one for loss, at NC State (Dec. 5).
2019 (Redshirt Freshman): Appeared in 10 games as a reserve defensive back … Despite limited opportunities, recorded 16 tackles (15 solo) and three pass breakups … Made his debut at Georgia Tech in the season-opener at then-No. 1 Clemson (Aug. 29) … Recorded his first solo tackles against South Florida (Sept. 7) and at Temple (Sept. 28) … Took down two offensive players against North Carolina (Oct. 5) … Tallied four tackles (three solo) at Virginia (Nov. 9) and also recorded his first pass breakup … Registered a tackle and a pass breakup against Virginia Tech (Nov. 16) … Had his best game of the season against then-No. 4 Georgia (Nov. 30), totaling a career-high five solo tackles and his third pass breakup of the season.
2018 (Michigan): Redshirted as a true freshman.
High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN coming out of Westlake H.S. … Tabbed as the No. 79 overall player in the nation and the No. 7 cornerback in the class of 2016 by Rivals … Two-time all-region honoree … Recorded six pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior despite opposing offenses generally avoiding to throw in his direction … Selected to participate in 2018 Under Armour All-America Game … Helped lead Westlake to 2017 regional championship … Coached by Kareem Reid.