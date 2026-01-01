The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech 85-79 Loss To Duke

Georgia Tech showed a lot of good signs on Wednesday night, going against one of the best schools in the country. The Yellow Jackets showed promise and that they are a basketball team that can compete with anybody. One thing that caught you by surprise was how well the Yellow Jackets shot the ball from the field. They were aggressive, attacking the rim and when the defense collapsed finding the open man for an easy bucket. Their ball movement was one of the things that allowed them to continue to find good shots all game.

It was a loss at the end of the day, but there are a lot of things that head coach Damon Stoudamire can build on moving forward to make the Yellow Jackets a tournament team in 2026. When you can compete and even dominate in some areas against a stellar team, it means you aren't far off from getting to where you want to be as a program. We have seen Coach Stoudamire recruit at a high level in the last few cycle and now it is starting to come to fruition. They aren't far off from being one of those top teams in the ACC.

Let’s take a look at some of the good, bad, and ugly from the game.

Good

-Chas Kelley III scores 10 points on 4-4 shooting

-Georgia Tech shoots 11-13 (85%) from the free throw line

-The Yellow Jackets shoot 68% in the first half

-Kowacie Reeves scores 23 points and crosses the 1,000 point threshold

-The Yellow Jackets finish with 18 assists on 29 made field goals

-Georgia Tech got 25 bench points with Jaeden Mustaf and Kelly III contributing 21 of those points

-Georgia Tech shot 5-9 from three-point range in the first half.

-The Yellow Jackets forced Duke to shoot 9-32 from three-point range

The Bad

-Duke Cameron Boozer finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds

-Duke finished with 15 second-chance points; Georgia Tech had 0

-Only one player finished in double figures in the second half (Kowacie Reeves)

-Duke had a 42-28 advantage on the glass

-Baye Ndongo struggled, only scoring four points on 2-6 shooting, and had four turnovers

-Georgia Tech went away from Kowacie Reeves in the second half when their offense sputtered

The Ugly

-Duke had a 21-5 advantage on the offensive glass

-Georgia Tech finished with 17 turnovers

-The Yellow Jackets shot 38.5% from the field after struggling with Duke’s zone.

-Georgia Tech went over eight minutes without a field goal

-Baye Ndongo didn’t score until the second half

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

• Why Jaeden Mustaf Could Unlock Georgia Tech’s Next Level As A Team

• Is Georgia Tech’s Lack of Fast Breaks Limiting Their Ceiling?