2025 Georgia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Cornerback
With ACC media days almost here, the season is starting to come into focus, and this season has the makings to be a special one on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
Georgia Tech's defense saw year-over-year improvement from 2023 to 2024, especially when it came to stopping the run, but they still struggled against the pass. Strong passing attacks such as Syracuse, Louisville, and Miami put up big numbers on the Yellow Jackets and while you can place some of this blame on a poor pass rush, the secondary could stand to get better. Defensive backs coach Cory Peoples is back and new cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones is beginning his first year on The Flats. Not only that, first year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon is known for being a top-notch defensive backs coach during his time at Texas.
Let's breakdown Georgia Tech's cornerback room for the 2025 season.
Who is Returning?
Harvey is going to be one of the leaders in the secondary this season for Georgia Tech and their top cornerback. Harvey has improved in each season in Atlanta, and the athletic defensive back is set to have a big 2025 season under DB coach Cory Peoples, CB Coach Kobie Jones, and Gideon. Harvey was the second-leading tackler last season, finishing with 62 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception. In 715 snaps last season, Harvey finished with a 69.8 overall grade, including an 80.9 overall grade in run defense.
Rodney Shelley is back for one more season on The Flats and gives the Yellow Jackets experience in the backend. In 442 snaps last season, Shelley finished with a 71.5 grade on PFF (Pro Football Focus), which was the sixth-highest grade on the defense, of defenders who played at least 100 snaps. He should be the starter at nickel this season.
Zachary Tobe is a contender to start opposite of Harvey. Tobe played 170 snaps last season, earning a 69.8 grade from PFF. He earned especially high marks in his run defense, where he finished with a 87.1 tackling grade. Can Tobe take a step forward, improve in coverage, and be a reliable starter or at least rotation player? His development is going to be key in the secondary this season.
Who are the Newcomers?
This was clearly a position where Georgia Tech wanted to get more depth and competition and they did just that.
Daiquan White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade.
Georgia Tech landed another pair of cornerbacks in the transfer portal, Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell and Georgia State's Jyron Gilmore. Our own Najeh Wilkins broke down their commitments earlier this offseason:
"Mitchell was a redshirt freshman this season but appeared in six games for the Nittany Lions. He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles. The Nittany Lions have a really good cornerback room mixed with a lot of superb athletes. Mitchell now lands an ideal spot with the Yellow Jackets and could be a contributor this season for Georgia Tech.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
Gilmore began his career with Tennessee Tech, where he spent four seasons and redshirted his freshman year in 2020. He broke out in 2023, recording 44 tackles, five pass deflections, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a half sack. After spending the lion's share of his college days with Tennessee Tech, he transferred to Georgia State.
During his lone season with Georgia State, He finished second on the team with 53 tackles, two interceptions, and a pass deflection. He recorded a season-high eight tackles against Marshall. He finished as the fifth highest-graded player on Georgia State's defense per PFF, finishing with a 70.0 overall grade in 779 snaps, including a 76.2 tackling grade."
Georgia Tech signed one of the best players and cornerbacks in the state of Georgia in the 2025 cycle and Dalen Penson could be an instant contributor this fall for the Yellow Jackets, despite not being an early enrollee.
Earlier in the recruiting cycle, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:
"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
- 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
- 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps
Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June. According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 77 player in the country, the No. 2 athlete in the country, and the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.
Summary
This is a group where Georgia Tech needs players to step up. Harvey has grown during his time at Georgia Tech, but who starts opposite of him?? Is it Tobe, one of the transfers, or could it be Penson? I think Tobe is likely to start the season out there, but the rotation and how things play out on the outside are going to be crucial for Georgia Tech to improve against the pass and be able to create more turnovers.