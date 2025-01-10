2025 Navy All-American Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and How to Watch
The Navy All-American Bowl is one of the premier recruiting events, and a lot of the nation's best young recruits compete and some recruits make their decision on where to continue their career. Georgia Tech has two signees, DB Dalen Penson and QB Grady Adamson, competing in the game tomorrow and here is how you can watch it.
How to Watch
What: 2025 Navy All-American Bowl
When: Saturday, January 11th at 1:00 p.m. ET and 12:00 p.m. CT
TV and Stream: NBC and Peacock
Penson was listed as one of the top performers in practice so far and 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins had this to say about how Penson has looked:
"Penson might be the smallest defensive back on the East's roster, but he plays much larger than the numbers suggest. He proved to be sticky in coverage from an outside posting during 1-on-1s and got his hands on multiple passes. Penson is the reigning Georgia 3A state champ in both the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump. That track and field profile constantly shows up in pads as he can close gaps and levitate when needed."
This is not the first time that Penson has been getting recognized as one of the most athletic DBs in the country.
Penson is one of the best corners in the nation and earlier in the recruiting cycle, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:
"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
- 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
- 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps
Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June. According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 77 player in the country, the No. 2 athlete in the country and the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.
Some stats and notes on Penson courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events. Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event. Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.
2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.
2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."
Adamson was one of the earliest commits in Georgia Tech's 2025 class, committing to the Yellow Jackets back in April and sticking with them the entire way. Georgia Tech has a talented quarterback room and Adamson is the latest addition to it. According to the 247Sports Composite, Adamson is the No. 637 player in the country, the No. 38 quarterback, and the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma.
Our own Najeh Wilkins had a chance to talk with Adamson shortly after he committed to the Yellow Jackets and they dove into why he made his decision:
“I was texting with coach Weinke for a little while before they offered me. We went down and visited them I think about two weeks ago. We went and visited and saw the campus and met with all the coaches. We met with Coach Key and that is where he offered me in his office after we had a good talk,” said Adamson. “I think the vision that Coach Brent Key has there and also the knowledge that offensive staff has. I think it’s a good spot for me to develop and definitely learn from those guys that have a lot of experience.”
Adamson is looking forward to learning from great football minds and really enjoyed the atmosphere when he visited a few weeks prior.
“The knowledge coach Weinke has of being a quarterback on and off the field and dealing with other effects of being a quarterback. Just the knowledge and coaching he is able to give is a big plus that Georgia Tech has. Coach Buster Faulkner made me feel like I belonged in that system and that I execute highly. I think with Coach Buster and Coach Weinke it will be a pretty electric offense we can have set up. There are definitely some good people to be around every day. The team atmosphere seemed like some good guys to be around every day and work with," said Adamson.
