Georgia Tech Football: Former Yellow Jackets Wide Receiver Leo Blackburn Transfers to Georgia State
After entering the transfer portal last month, former Georgia Tech wide receiver Leo Blackburn is going to be transferring to Georgia State.
Blackburn is a physically gifted receiver (6'5 220 LBS) who has struggled with injuries during his time at Georgia Tech. He sustained a season-ending foot injury as a freshman in 2021, had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in 2022, and missed the 2023 season due to a knee injury. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Blackburn played 67 snaps this season and finished with a 57.8 overall grade on offense, 37th best for Georgia Tech on that side of the ball. He had one catch this season for 24 yards and a touchdown vs VMI. Hopefully, Blackburn can stay healthy and showcase his talent.
Blackburn was one of the receivers who transferred out of Georgia Tech, but they have brought in three transfers as well. Dean Patterson and Eric Rivers are coming in from FIU and Debron Gatling is coming in from South Carolina.
Last season, Patterson (6'2, 202 LBS) caught 50 passes for 685 yards and seven touchdowns for the Panthers. He also averaged 13.7 yards per catch. In four years with FIU, Patterson caught 98 passes for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns. He joins Rivers and South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling as the transfer receivers who have committed to Georgia Tech this cycle. He is the eighth overall transfer commitment for Georgia Tech. Pro Football Focus gave him a 74.9 grade in 679 snaps, which was the 6th highest on the Panthers offense.
This is big for the Yellow Jackets offense. Patterson is going to join Rivers and Malik Rutherford to give Georgia Tech a nice receiving corps for next season and with quarterback Haynes King back, the Yellow Jackets passing attack has a chance to be very dangerous.
This season, Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Eric Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him.
247Sports rates Rivers as a four-star transfer.
At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
