A Key Matchup To Watch On Saturday For Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech has one of the best rushing offenses in the country and is ranked No. 10, averaging 224.6 yards per game on the ground. The Yellow Jackets rank No. 4 in the country in yards per rush, averaging 5.93. Georgia Tech also has 28 rushing touchdowns in 2025. Last week, against Boston College in a game where their defense struggled, the Yellow Jackets leaned on their rushing attack to help close out the Eagles on the road. They leaned on King, Hosley, and Haynes to be able to finish the final minutes of the game and preserve their season.
Who Will Win The Matchup: Georgia Tech Rush Offense Or Pittsburgh Rush Defense
A big part of the running game has been star quarterback Haynes King, who has rushed for 14 of the 28 touchdowns the team has this season. King is on pace to have a 1,000-yard season and has 807 rushing yards. It isn’t just the Haynes King show on the ground. The Yellow Jackets have a stable of running backs that can come at you. It starts with Malachi Hosley, who has been a great addition from the transfer portal from UPENN. Hosley has 625 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Hosley is averaging 7.5 yards per carry. Senior running back Jamal Haynes has rushed for 454 yards and four touchdowns. Georgia Tech is one of the rare teams that has a true three-headed monster in the running game and can hit you in a bunch of different ways.
Georgia Tech will be facing one of the best rush defenses in the country in the Pittsburgh Panthers, who give up just 90.3 yards per game on the ground. That ranks No. 9 in the country. The pesky Panthers defense gives up just 2.66 yards per rush, which is ranked No. 4 in the country. Pittsburgh has a stout defensive line led by Jimmy Scott, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks. The Panthers have a number of players who can get after you and cause havoc, resulting in negative plays.
Head coach Brent Key talked about what makes their defense so good and how tough they are to go against in the running game.
“Every year they're going to have guys, I mean, this is obviously not Aaron Donald, but when you look at that type of player, there's a 6'1", 6'2", extremely twitchy, extremely fast, explosive. They have long arms. They can get off blocks. They run to the football. They run to the football, all eyes, 11 eyes on the ball, nine eyes on the ball, minus two corners. They're going to put themselves in position, and they're going to load up to stop the run, and they're playing short to deep. They're playing to stop the run and then react to the pass. So at the end of the day, you get in championship football, and this time of year, you've got to be able to establish a line of scrimmage.
Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles are elite linebackers in the ACC and have a ton of experience. They play with a level of physicality that matches what the Yellow Jackets offensive line likes to impose on other people. Here is a deeper dive on how good Biles is from a story I wrote earlier in the week.
“Biles has been one of the least talked about linebackers this season, but has played a big role in helping Pittsburgh have the No. 9-ranked rush defense, allowing just 90.3 yards per game. The Panthers are fifth in yards per rush, giving up a measly 2.66 yards per carry. Biles leads the way in tackles this season for Pittsburgh with 61 tackles. He also has three passes defensed, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. In his last game out against Notre Dame, Biles had nine tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown. He has three games this season with 10 or more tackles. Biles is the sixth-highest graded defender on the Panthers with a 78.1 defensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. He is rated best in his run defense with an 84.8 grade. Biles will be lurking around the line of scrimmage all game, and the Yellow Jackets will have to have a plan for him.”
In addition to the players we mentioned, Pittsburgh is also very athletic and relentless. The Panthers never stop on plays until the whistle is blown. They also impose a level of tenacity and grit that Georgia Tech hasn’t faced this season.
“It starts with good players. It starts with good players who are very active. They're extremely athletic. They penetrate and get up the field. They played in the same system for you know, since Pat has been there. His whole career. There'll be little tweaks here and there each year, but I mean, it's nine hats on the football. It is nine hats on the ball; they're disruptive up front. The amount of different six-man pressures they bring and play, void zone coverage in the back end, forces you to get rid of the ball fast and make decisions,” said Key.
“But they're active, they get off blocks, and they finish the football. It'll be a huge challenge for us. It's the DNA of Pat (Narduzzi). I mean, Pat is a hard-nose, old-school coach. I got a ton of respect for him. How he coaches his football team is how his football team plays year in and year out. The consistency that they play with. He's done a great job, and a lot of respect for him in his program.”
If Georgia Tech can win this matchup and run the ball effectively, then it should be a good barometer to determine their success in this game and their ability to win on Saturday night.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Three Pittsburgh Players To Watch On Saturday vs Georgia Tech
•Everything From Head Coach Brent Key In His Final Media Availability Ahead Of Matchup Vs Pittsburgh
•Brent Key Updates Georgia Tech's Injury Report Ahead of Saturday's Game vs Pittsburgh
•Georgia Tech Announces Saturday's Matchup vs Pittsburgh Will Be A Sellout