ACC Championship Odds: Miami, Clemson, and Louisville Are Clear Favorites in the ACC Heading Into Week Five
If you look at the odds on Fanduel Sportsbook, it is a three-team race right now in the ACC.
Miami is the odds on winner at +120 and they are followed closely by Clemson (+260) and Louisville (+500). For the next team, you have to drop all the way down to +2000 to find SMU. that is a pretty significant drop off and should tell you a lot about the perceived gap in the conference right now.
Miami begins conference play this weekend with a game vs Virginia Tech while both Louisville and Clemson opened ACC play with wins last week against Georgia Tech and NC State. The Tigers especially look dangerous right now and seem to be playing with a chip on their shoulder since the opening week blowout loss to Georgia.
Could a challenger emerge from the outside? Pitt is scoring a lot of points right now, but face questions on the defensive side. SMU scored 66 points against TCU last week, but have been a bit underwhelming to start the season. Is Boston College good enough? There are a lot of questions after the top three in the conference right now, but the coming weeks should be telling to whether any other team could challenge the top. Look out for the SMU-Louisville game in week six.
Here is how Fanduel Sportsbook sees the ACC race heading into week four.
1. Miami- +120
2. Clemson- +260
3. Louisville- +500
4. SMU- +2000
5.Boston College- +2500
6. Virginia Tech- +3000
7. Pitt- +4200
8. North Carolina- +5000
9. Cal- +5000
10. Virginia- +5000
11. Duke- +7000
12. Stanford- +7000
13. Syracuse- +7000
14. Georgia Tech- +8500
15. Florida State- +85000
16. NC State- +8500
17. Wake Forest- +40000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.