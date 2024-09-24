All Yellow Jackets

ACC Championship Odds: Miami, Clemson, and Louisville Are Clear Favorites in the ACC Heading Into Week Five

These three teams stand out amongst the rest in the ACC Championship Odds

Jackson Caudell

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the South Florida Bulls in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

If you look at the odds on Fanduel Sportsbook, it is a three-team race right now in the ACC.

Miami is the odds on winner at +120 and they are followed closely by Clemson (+260) and Louisville (+500). For the next team, you have to drop all the way down to +2000 to find SMU. that is a pretty significant drop off and should tell you a lot about the perceived gap in the conference right now.

Miami begins conference play this weekend with a game vs Virginia Tech while both Louisville and Clemson opened ACC play with wins last week against Georgia Tech and NC State. The Tigers especially look dangerous right now and seem to be playing with a chip on their shoulder since the opening week blowout loss to Georgia.

Could a challenger emerge from the outside? Pitt is scoring a lot of points right now, but face questions on the defensive side. SMU scored 66 points against TCU last week, but have been a bit underwhelming to start the season. Is Boston College good enough? There are a lot of questions after the top three in the conference right now, but the coming weeks should be telling to whether any other team could challenge the top. Look out for the SMU-Louisville game in week six.

Here is how Fanduel Sportsbook sees the ACC race heading into week four.

1. Miami- +120

2. Clemson- +260

3. Louisville- +500

4. SMU- +2000

5.Boston College- +2500

6. Virginia Tech- +3000

7. Pitt- +4200

8. North Carolina- +5000

9. Cal- +5000

10. Virginia- +5000

11. Duke- +7000

12. Stanford- +7000

13. Syracuse- +7000

14. Georgia Tech- +8500

15. Florida State- +85000

16. NC State- +8500

17. Wake Forest- +40000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football