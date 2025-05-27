ACC Coaches Talk Anonymously About Brent Key And Georgia Tech Football Entering the 2025 Season
Ever since taking over as the head coach of his alma mater, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has done a pretty remarkable job of turning the program. After taking over for Geoff Collins, who never won more than three games in a season, Key has made bowl games in back-to-back seasons, including winning the Gasparilla Bowl at the end of the 2023 season. He has made a reputation of having his team ready to play in the biggest games, evidenced by upset wins over ranked teams such as Miami, North Carolina (2X), Florida State, and others, not to mention taking rival Georgia to eight overtimes last season in a game that the Yellow Jackets had multiple chances to win. In just a short time, Key has gotten teams around the ACC and the country to respect Georgia Tech.
In a recent article from Athlon Sports, ACC Coaches talked anonymously about each program and they had nothing but good things to say about Key and the program:
“Brent [Key] has rebuilt this program in his identity. This is an O-lineman’s culture, and they really embrace contact and physicality.”
“They’re deep at quarterback and running back, and if they can hang on to all those guys, the offense is in really good shape other than being thin on the outside.”
“They’ve got two really bright, really promising coordinators who will be head coaches one day. [Buster] Faulkner really worked some magic with [Haynes] King, and later in the season they really figured it out in the run game.”
“[Blake] Gideon is a really big hire for them. They’re decent, probably best on the defensive line, so how they adjust to a new system will be the thing to watch.”
“This is Key’s team now, and they’re hard-nosed and mean.”
After being named the head coach following the 2022 season, Key went to work in trying to build a winning team and program. He landed Haynes King in the transfer portal and hired Buster Faulkner away from Georgia to be the offensive coordinator. The Yellow Jackets would pull off more ranked wins in 2023, beating Miami on a miraculous last-second play and beating North Carolina for a second consecutive season. He led his team to a win over Syracuse in November which clinched the Yellow Jackets' first bowl bid since 2018. Key got the Yellow Jackets within eight points of No. 1 Georgia, the first time that single digits had decided game since the Yellow Jackets last victory in the series in 2016. Georgia Tech would end the 2023 season with a win in the Gasparilla Bowl over UCF, giving them a winning season and their first bowl win since 2016.
This season has a chance to be Key's best as well. The Yellow Jackets are getting a lot of buzz as a potential dark horse contender in the ACC, which could mean a potential run at the playoff. The Yellow Jackets are bringing back veteran players on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Haynes King, they have a good recruiting class and transfer class, and the schedule is very favorable for the first time in years. They have to earn it and find more consistency (Key's biggest weakness so far), but the chance is there for Georgia Tech to contend in the ACC in 2025.