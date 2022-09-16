ACC Football: Official Predictions for Week Three Games

The ACC has a chance to pull wins out against two ranked SEC teams this weekend, but the rest of the conference is going to be on cruise control this week against their opponents.

Miami is going on the road to face a desperate Texas A&M team that just lost to App State and Georgia Tech gets to host Ole Miss. Miami is the most likely team to get a win, but the ACC would love Georgia Tech to get a win as well. If Miami can go on the road and get a win, it would be huge for Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes and should propel them into the top ten with Clemson.

Can NC State avoid being upset by Texas Tech? Can Syracuse get to 3-0 and beat Purdue? Let's pick the entire slate of games for the ACC this week.

Note: I have already done a complete breakdown and made a prediction for Georgia Tech vs Ole Miss and it can be found here.

Friday

Florida State (-2.5) At Louisville

Florida State is looking to show that their 2-0 start is not a fluke and Louisville is hoping to carry over the momentum from their second-half comeback vs UCF into this game.

This is going to be a matchup between two of the ACC's better quarterbacks FSU's Jordan Travis and Louisville's Malik Cuningham and the team that forces the most turnovers is likely to win this one. I have been impressed with Florida State so far this season and think they go on the road and get the win. I just don't think Louisville's defense can get enough stops against the Seminoles ground attack.

Final Score: Florida State 24, Louisville 14

Saturday

Virginia Tech vs Wofford

The Hokies got a much-needed win against Boston College last week and avoided an 0-2 start. They should get to 2-1 with an easy win against Wofford this week before a Thursday night clash with West Virginia.

Final Score: Virginia Tech 41, Wofford 10

Syracuse (1.5) vs Purdue

This is one of the better games of the weekend that seemingly nobody is talking about. The Orange have been fantastic to start this season and quarterback Garrett Shrader looks very good. Purdue is coming in with a good quarterback of their own in Aidan O'Connell and this could be a shootout.

I trust Syracuse's defense to get enough stops in this game. The Purdue defense is still suspect and I don't think they can stop Shrader and this offense.

Final Score: Syracuse 35, Purdue 31

Virginia (-8.5) vs Old Dominion

Virginia looked dreadful against Illinois last week, only scoring three points and that is disappointing considering the quarterback and wide receiver group that they have. Old Dominion is coming off of a loss to East Carolina, but they still have that win over Virginia Tech to hang their hat on and I think they could get another win over a power five team.

However, I think the Cavaliers will come out with something to prove after last week's embarrassment and get a win, though it won't be easy.

Final Score: Virginia 24, Old Dominion 13

Wake Forest (-16.5) vs Liberty

Wake Forest will get one more tuneup before their big game against Clemson next week. Quarterback Sam Hartman looked great in his return last week and this offense is just going to be too tough for Liberty to stop. Wake Forest wins big.

Final Score: Wake Forest 48, Liberty 17

Duke Vs NC A&T

The surprise of the ACC so far this season has been Duke, who is 2-0 and coming off of a big win against Northwestern. The Blue Devils pick up an easy win and get to 3-0 this week.

Final Score: Duke 44, NC A&T 7

NC State (-10.5) vs Texas Tech

This is a spot that NC State has to be careful in. The Wolfpack survived a scare a few weeks ago vs East Carolina and are now double-digit favorites against a very confident Texas Tech team that just beat Houston.

Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith has been fantastic this season and the offense is capable of stressing a very good Wolfpack defense. While NC State has the talent to be a very good offense, their scheme and playcalling are frustrating to watch. I think Texas Tech goes on the road and takes down NC State this week.

Final Score: Texas Tech 31, NC State 28

Pittsburgh (-11) at Western Michigan

Pittsburgh fans remember losing to Western Michigan last season and it potentially cost them a playoff spot last season. While this game could be another tricky spot because of the injuries to the quarterback position, Pitt is going to find a way to win on the road because of their defensive line.

Final Score: Pitt 31, Western Michigan 17

Boston College vs Maine

Boston College has looked terrible this season, but they will get their first win of the year against Maine this weekend.

Final Score: Boston College 41, Maine 0

Clemson (-33) vs Louisiana Tech

The Tigers will have another game to get things straightened out before their first big test of the season against Wake Forest next week. This should be a dominant performance by the defense and the quarterbacks will have a chance to get more reps to continue to improve.

Final Score: Clemson 38, Louisiana Tech 6

Miami at Texas A&M (-6)

The biggest game in the ACC and perhaps the country this weekend is going to be Miami going on the road to Texas A&M. The Aggies are coming off the embarrassing performance against App State and will be playing with a ton of energy this week because if they lose, it will not be a good vibe around College Station. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is making the move to LSU transfer Max Johnson at quarterback to try and ignite what has been a dreadful offense with Haynes King as the quarterback.

Miami has not played any competition so far this season and the crowd at Kyle Field is going to make life difficult for Miami. While A&M's offense might be struggling, their defense is one of the best in the country. The uncertainty at the wide receiver position for Miami with the loss of Xavier Restrepo this week is not a good sign going against an excellent Aggies secondary.

Tyler Van Dyke is an very good quarterback, but I just don't think Miami has enough on the outside at receiver to make enough plays in this game and I don't think Miami is going to be able to run it against Texas A&M with success. Expect a low scoring contest and for Texas A&M to survive against Miami on Saturday night.

Final Score: Texas A&M 24, Miami 21

