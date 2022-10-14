ACC Football: Official Week Seven Game Predictions

There are only four games in the ACC this week, but a couple of them have divisional implications and are going to be watched around the country.

Clemson is going on the road and playing in front of a hostile crowd in Tallahassee. Florida State has lost two straight heading into this game and is hoping to get its season back on track. The Seminoles have not beaten the Tigers since 2014 and hope to get the signature win of the Mike Norvell era.

Nobody thought NC State and Syracuse would be an important game in the Atlantic division at the start of the year, but if Syracuse wins, it will set up a big showdown in Death Valley against Clemson next week. The Wolfpack will be without Devin Leary for this game from the looks of it so NC State may have to rely on their defense.

The other games in the conference include a big rivalry game between Duke and North Carolina and an old Big East matchup between Miami and Virginia Tech.

So who comes out on top this week in the ACC?

Miami (-7) At Virginia Tech

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had a bounce back game vs North Carolina last week Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Miami lost a crucial game to North Carolina last week and its losing streak is at three games. Virginia Tech has been equally as bad this year and is coming off a game in which they gave up over 300 yards rushing and six touchdowns to Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda. The game is in Blacksburg and even with a 12:30 kick, the place will be rocking.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke had nearly 500 yards passing last week and looked like the 2021 version of himself. It might just be one game, but that is an encouraging sign, especially coming off the embarrassing performance vs MTSU. I think Miami finds a way to win on the road and end the losing streak.

Final Score: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 17

NC State At Syracuse (-3.5)

Syracuse is going to be facing NC State without its starting quarterback and if the second half vs Florida State is any indication, the NC State passing game is not going to be great. The Wolfpack could still win this with its excellent defense, but it is not going to be easy.

Syracuse has been a pleasant surprise in the ACC and a lot of it is centered around offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterback Garrett Shrader. Sharader has been excellent in Anae's offense and the Orange have one of the best running backs in the league with Sean Tucker. I expect a low-scoring game, but NC State's defense will be the best unit on the field.

Final Score: NC State 17, Syracuse 10

North Carolina (-7) At Duke

Even outside of basketball season, this is still a strong rivalry and both teams need a win on Saturday. North Carolina got a big win over Mimai to move to 2-0 in ACC play and Duke suffered its first conference loss last week on the road at Georgia Tech. Duke is a bit banged up heading into this game and it is tough to see them stopping North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, the best quarterback in the conference. North Carolina wins big.

Final Score: North Carolina 42, Duke 21

Clemson (-3.5) At Florida State

Can Clemson remain undefeated in ACC play this weekend? Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest game of the weekend in the ACC is going to be in Tallahassee. Clemson is going to face Florida State, but only as 3.5 point favorites, which is a bit surprising. The Tigers are getting Bryan Bresee back this week and defensive end Xavier Thomas made his return last week. This Clemson defensive line is going to be fully healthy and a nightmare for Florida State.

FSU had a disappointing result last week, unable to beat NC State with thier starting quarterback hurt. This game is going to come down to if the Seminoles can contain Clemson's front four and I don't think they can. Clemson wins and remains undefeated.

Final Score: Clemson 31, Florida State 23

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Kalani Norris is no longer with the team

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Shawn Jones named to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Todd Monken

Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Mid-Season Report Card

Georgia Tech Men's head basketball coach Josh Pastner speaks on NIL at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech Football offers 2023 in-state prospect Khalil Barnes

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball: Everything Josh Pastner said at ACC Media Days

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-Season Running Back Report Card

ACC Football: Week Seven Power Rankings

Georgia Tech Football: Quarterback mid-season report card