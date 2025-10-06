ACC Football Power Rankings: Where is Georgia Tech Heading Into Week Seven?
Georgia Tech is 5-0 and coming off of their first bye week of the season, one that was needed after their close call against Wake Forest last week. The Yellow Jackets are now going to turn their attention to Virginia Tech, which is 2-4 and coming off a loss to Wake Forest. Georgia Tech is among the favorites to get to Charlotte to play in the ACC Championship, but first things first, they are going to have to take care of a Hokies team that has played better since firing head coach Brent Pry.
How does Georgia Tech stack up with the rest of the ACC? The race to get to Charlotte is heating up and a clear favorite has emerged, but there is still a lot of games to be played between now and December.
Here are the latest editon of the ACC power rankings.
17. Boston College (1-4, 0-3 ACC)
There is not a lot to say about Boston College at this point. This team has lost to Stanford and just recently lost to a Pitt team that was playing a quarterback making his first start. The game on Saturday was ugly and it looks like the Eagles are not going to be playing in the postseason in 2025.
16. North Carolina (2-3, 0-1)
I was not high on North Carolina entering the season, but I did not think it was going to be this bad. The Tar Heels have the look of a team that might not win another game this season and Saturday's blowout loss to Clemson could have been much worse. They are off this weekend which might be good for all of us.
15. Stanford (2-3, 1-1)
The Cardinal were off this past weekend and will be back on Saturday against SMU.
14. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1)
The Hokies had some momentum after an 0-3 start, but a loss at home to Wake Forest killed that. The offense still looks lost and there are not going to be many more opportunities for them to get a win the rest of the season. Will this team quit or will they have a surprise up their sleeve when they visit Georgia Tech this weekend?
13. Syracuse (3-3, 1-2)
Syracuse has lost two straight since they defeated Clemson and this team is missing quarterback Steve Angeli in a bad way. The defense has not been able to stop either Duke or SMU in back to back weeks and there is a lot of room for improvement if this team is hoping to make a bowl game in Fran Brown's second season.
12. California (4-2, 1-1)
Cal started the year off hot, but they have fizzled out over the past three weeks. One loss does not put you out of anything by any means in the ACC, but this team does not have the look of an ACC darkhorse that they did just a couple of weeks ago. The defense has been a major problem in losses to San Diego State and Duke recently. A much needed bye week awaits the Golden Bears.
11. NC State (4-2, 1-2)
NC State got an easy win over Campbell this past weekend, but this is still a team that lost to Virginia Tech just two weeks ago. The Wolfpack are going to face a massive test this weekend against Notre Dame on the road.
10. Clemson (2-3, 1-2)
Clemson has shaken off a disastrous start and they rolled over North Carolina on Saturday, but how much do you give them credit for beating what might be the worst team in the power four? The Tigers have a long way to go before they gain my trust but Saturday was a nice start. They should handle Boston College this upcoming Saturday.
9. Wake Forest (3-2, 1-2)
I know this might seem high for Wake Forest, but this team has played really well over the past couple of weeks. They were close to knocking off Georgia Tech and they went into Lane Stadium and held the Hokies to under 300 yards and got the win over Virginia Tech. Jake Dickert has done a solid job with a team that does not have a lot of talent.
8. Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1)
Pittsburgh changed quarterbacks and to say it worked is an understatement. The Panthers destroyed Boston College on the road and their passing attack was the main reason why. Was this a one week moment or did Pat Narduzzi find something that can help make this team a sneaky one to play this season?
7. SMU (3-2, 1-0)
SMU won their ACC opener against Syracuse last weekend and the Mustangs have still not lost a regular season conference game under Rhett Lashlee. That is not likely to change this weekend when Stanford comes to town.
6. Louisville (4-1, 0-1)
The Cardinals outplayed Virginia in a lot of ways on Saturday, but they lost the game in overtime. Louisville's ACC championship hopes took a huge hit with that loss, especially with a road trip to Miami coming up. If they cannot find a way to upset the Hurricanes, the odds that Louisville can get to Charlotte are going to decrease significantly. This is a good team, but they have a tough road ahead of them.
5. Florida State (3-2, 0-2)
Florida State's ACC Championship hopes were likely dashed with their loss to Miami as well as Virginia's win over Louisville, but there is still a chance for this team to make a run to the College Football Playoff if they can reach 10-2. This team has a lot of things they need to figure out though and they have a tricky game against Pittsburgh coming up on Saturday.
4. Duke (4-2, 3-0)
Don't look now, but Duke has won three games in a row and is right in the thick of the ACC race. With the best passing attack in the conference, Duke has positioned themselves to make a run at getting to Charlotte. They are off this upcoming weekend and then have a massive home game against Georgia Tech coming up.
3. Virginia (5-1, 3-0)
The surprise story in the ACC is a legitimate contender to make it to the conference championship. Virginia did not play their best game against Louisville on Saturday, but they found a way to win on the road against a good team. Now, the Cavaliers have a bye week and then a visit from Washington State next Saturday.
2. Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0)
The Yellow Jackets were off on Saturday and resume their season on Saturday against Virginia Tech.
1. Miami (5-0, 1-0)
There is not a lot of doubt about who the best team in the conference is right now. Miami is very good on both sides of the ball and has been one of the most impressive teams in the country through the first part of the season. The trick for Mario Cristobal and Miami is going to be maintaining this level of play thorughout the entire season. They have not performed well in October and November under Cristobal and have to prove they can navigate the rest of their schedule, even if they are going to be big favorites.