ACC Football: Predictions For Every Week 12 Game
There are three weeks in the regular season and while things might appear straight forward in the ACC, there is always a chance for a shakeup. Miami had their unbeaten season ended last week at Georgia Tech and the other ACC contenders should be aware of that this weekend.
SMU is a big favorite against Boston College and both Clemson and Louisville are big favorites as well, but could one of them slip up?
There are going to be other games where ACC teams are trying to clinch bowl eligibility. Cal can get there with a home win vs Syracuse and North Carolina could get there with a win over Wake Forest. While nobody is giving them a chance, could Virginia pull a big upset vs Notre Dame and end their playoff hopes?
Let's pick this weekend's game.
1. Clemson (-10) at Pitt, 12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
The Tigers are playing their final ACC game of the year and they need to win it to keep their chances of making the ACC title game alive. The Panthers are thinking similiarly though and they could use a win after two straight disappointing weeks. It is hard to go against Clemson in this spot, especially when the Panthers offense has been so disappointing in recent weeks. Tigers win on the road and keep their ACC hopes in tact.
Final Score: Clemson 34, Pitt 24
2. Syracuse at Cal (-9), 3:00 p.m. ET, CW Network
Syracuse is coming off of a disappointing loss to Boston College, while Cal is coming off of a win over Wake Forest and they need one more win to go to a bowl game in their first year in the ACC. Cal has had a lot of close losses this year, but I think they slow down the Syracuse passing game and Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza outduels Kyle McCord in Berkeley.
Final Score: Cal 38, Syraucse 27
3. Virginia at Notre Dame (-23), 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Virginia has looked like a better team this year under Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers are one win away from a bowl game. Are they ready for this though? Notre Dame has been smashing teams ever since they lost to Northern Illinois and they are just a few wins away from a College Football Playoff appearance. Virginia is a solid team, but they are not ready to go on the road and beat Notre Dame.
Final Score: Notre Dame 34, Virginia 7
4. Boston College at SMU (-19.5), 3:30 p.m. ESPN
SMU enters their final three games in control of their own destiny to make the ACC Championship game, but they have to avoid the upsets along the way. Boston College is making a switch at quarterback, but their identity this season has been a strong rushing team. I just don't think Boston College has what it takes to keep up with the Mustangs and SMU gets one step closer to getting to Charlotte.
Final score: SMU 42, Boston College 17
5. Louisville (-20.5) at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Both teams are coming off of bye weeks, but that is where the similiarities end for these two teams. The Cardinals have been one of the ACC's best teams this year and Stanford has been one of the worst. Stanford has had trouble on the defensive side of the ball and that is bad news against a Jeff Brohm led team. I could see Louisville getting off to a slow start with the travel element, but this game should not be close.
Final Score: Louisville 45, Stanford 14
6. Wake Forest at North Carolina (-11.5), 8:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
North Carolina is coming off of a bye week and the Tar Heels are one win away from getting back to the postseason. After their loss to Georgia Tech, North Carolina has won against Virginia and Florida State in convincing fashion. Wake has an offense that could make this game interesting and the Demon Deacons probably need this game to make a bowl game, but North Carolina gets the win.
Final Score: North Carolina 38, Wake Forest 24
